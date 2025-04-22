Let’em Run stays hot thanks to big chalk day at Gulfstream Park

Let’em Run stayed hot in Florida

Let ‘Em Run: Gulfstream Park Recap (4/19/25) & Preview (4/26/25)

Let’em Run was back at our home base, Gulfstream Park, last weekend and enjoyed a strong run of success from Races 7 through 11. After a modest start, our picks hit their stride, with first-place finishes in each of the last four highlighted races.

It was a day when the chalk largely carried the action, with three of our five winners going off at 8-5, even money, and 3-5, showing that sometimes the public gets it right—and so did we. While value plays can make headlines, there’s nothing wrong with cashing consistent tickets when the favorites deliver, especially when paired with solid exacta and trifecta plays to boost those payouts.

🔁 Let’em Run Recap: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Race 7 : Our top choice, #6 Esperon , didn’t fire as expected, but our backup pick #8 Tap Gold grabbed a respectable 3rd place finish.

: Our top choice, , didn’t fire as expected, but our backup pick grabbed a respectable finish. Race 8 : Things started clicking here. #5 Moment’s Notice came through with a solid win, paying $4.20 . Our longshot, #8 Canuto , also ran big, finishing 3rd and returning $6.20 to show .

: Things started clicking here. came through with a solid win, paying . Our longshot, , also ran big, finishing and returning . Race 9 : #4 Do Gooder did exactly that — winning and paying $11.00 . We also nailed 3rd place with #2 Silver Moonlight .

: did exactly that — winning and paying . We also nailed with . Race 10 : No surprises as likely stakes-bound #7 Antiquarian cruised to victory, paying $3.40 . #8 Shaq Diesel ran second and paid $4.20 to place .

: No surprises as likely stakes-bound cruised to victory, paying . ran second and paid . Race 11 : We closed out strong with #5 Candytown winning and paying $4.80 , and #7 Papa Golf hitting the board in 3rd for a $2.80 show return.

: We closed out strong with winning and paying , and hitting the board in 3rd for a show return. Tropical Turf Pick 3: Unfortunately, we were knocked out in the first leg, but the wager still returned a solid $493.20 for anyone who hit it.

🔮 Preview: Saturday, April 26, 2025

This Saturday’s Gulfstream Park card looks loaded again, especially from Races 6 through 11. We’re kicking things off with Race 6 to include the Tropical Turf Pick 3, so keep an eye out for our selections.

Race 9 features the day’s marquee event — The Monroe Stakes, a $75,000 turf race at 1 1/16 miles for Fillies and Mares. Expect a competitive field and a great betting opportunity.

Also worth noting: Post positions for the 2025 Kentucky Derby will be drawn Saturday — so it’s shaping up to be a huge day for horseplayers coast to coast.