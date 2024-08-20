Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

It’s time to dive head-first into the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins clash, a series that’s bound to be action-packed and full of surprises. Get pumped because we’ve got all the details, odds, and insights from your boy, Carlos SME, right here!

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET at LoanDepot Park in sunny Miami, Florida. This matchup has the Diamondbacks as the -154 moneyline favorites with the Marlins sitting at +130. If you’re looking at the run line, Arizona is favored by -1.5, and the over/under is pegged at 7.5 runs.

Betting Insights for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Arizona’s coming in hot! This season, they’ve been favorites in 62 games, securing victories in 38. When they’re favored by -154 or more, they’ve taken 20 out of 28 games. These odds give them an implied 60.6% chance to clinch this game.

On the flip side, the Marlins have been cast as underdogs in 108 matches, cruising to wins in 42 of those. When facing odds of +130 or worse, they’re 23 for 63. Their implied probability of winning this game is sitting at 43.5%.

Diamondbacks: Recent Performance & Player Insights

The D-backs have been doing pretty well lately. In their last 10 outings as moneyline favorites, they’ve broken even with a 4-4 record. They’ve also gone over the total six times in those 10 games. Their recent stats? Solid. They’re rocking a 6-4 record, averaging 6.2 runs per game, smashing 13 home runs, and boasting a team ERA of 3.99.

Corbin Carroll: Hitting .221 with 16 doubles, 11 triples, 13 home runs, and 53 walks.

Josh Bell: Bell’s got 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .238.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: Batting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, and 20 walks.

Joc Pederson: Coming in strong with a .289 average, 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, and 43 walks. He’s hitting .364 with a double, three walks, and four RBI in his last five games.

Marlins: Recent Performance & Player Insights

The Marlins have been the underdogs, no surprise there. They’ve gone 4-6 in their last 10 games as the underdogs while hitting the over six out of those 10 times. They’ve had five wins against the spread in their recent contests.

Their recent numbers? Not as hot as the D-backs. They’re 4-6, averaging 4.3 runs per game, with 13 home runs, and an ERA of 5.30.

Jake Burger: Leading the Marlins with 24 home runs and 55 RBIs, hitting .251.

Jesus Sanchez: Batting .237 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, and 25 walks.

Xavier Edwards: Crushing it with a .350 average, seven doubles, a triple, a home run, and 26 walks.

Otto Lopez: Hitting .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 12 walks.

SME’s 3

The Diamondbacks have snagged wins in 61.3% of the games where they’re the favorites.

When Arizona is favored by -154 or more, they’ve pulled through 20 out of 28 times.

The Marlins, as underdogs, have won 38.9% of their games this season.

Get ready for an electrifying series, folks! Whether you’re a fan of high stakes or simply love the thrill of the game, this Diamondbacks vs. Marlins showdown is sure to deliver. Stay tuned for more insights and let’s enjoy the ball game!

