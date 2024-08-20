Sinner beats Tiafoe to clinch Cincinnati title!!

Jannik Sinner has once again demonstrated his remarkable tennis prowess, securing the Cincinnati Open title with sheer grit and determination.

Following back-to-back three-set matches against Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev, the world No. 1 surged past fan favorite Frances Tiafoe with a 7-6(4), 6-2 victory on Monday night at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

“It was a tough week, but I’m thrilled with today’s match,” Sinner said on-court. “Mentally, it was very challenging. We were both exhausted from yesterday, and there was a lot of tension, but I’m pleased with the level I played at, especially in the key moments.”

Sinner, 23, overpowered Tiafoe in one hour and 37 minutes, advancing his record in tour-level finals to 15-4. This win marks his fifth ATP Tour title of the season, adding to his trophies from Melbourne, Rotterdam, Miami, and Halle. Notably, he’s the only player to capture two ATP Masters 1000 titles in 2024.

This victory showcased a champion’s ability to find a way, even when not at peak performance. Hampered by a hip issue, Sinner occasionally limped between points. Despite this, he delivered astounding shots, especially in the tie-break, to gain the crucial advantage against Tiafoe, who himself had made a remarkable run to the final by saving two match points in his semi-final against Holger Rune.

Once Sinner took the lead, he dominated the baseline, leaving Tiafoe struggling to keep pace. Tiafoe’s missed forehand in the second set’s first game gave Sinner a crucial service break, and the American couldn’t recover.

“It’s been a tough week with ups and downs, which is normal,” Sinner reflected. “But I’m very happy with how I handled the important moments in each match.”

As the match progressed, Sinner’s confidence soared. He delivered multiple forehand winners, often on the run, each shot seemingly landing perfectly. His performance indicated a return to form following his withdrawal from the Paris Olympics due to tonsillitis and a challenging loss in the Montreal quarter-finals to Rublev.

Sinner, the tournament’s youngest champion since Andy Murray in 2008, has solidified his lead in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin, 1,440 points ahead of Carlos Alcaraz, and will now head into the US Open with newfound confidence.

“Recovering and being ready for New York is our main goal,” Sinner emphasized. “I’m very happy with where I am and aim to keep this hunger and show good tennis in New York.”

Tiafoe, with a season record of 19-18 before this event, brought joy to his home crowd by defeating three Top 20 players under the guidance of new coach David Witt, reaching his first Masters 1000 final.

“I’ve been struggling for a while, so this week means a lot,” Tiafoe said during the trophy ceremony. “Thanks to my team for sticking with me. Let’s keep going.”

