Yankees vs. Guardians Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

Grab your peanuts and Cracker Jacks because we’re diving into a sizzling showdown between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. That first pitch? It’s dropping at 7:05 p.m. ET, so make sure you’ve got your jerseys ready! Let’s break it down!

Game Details & Odds

Mark your calendars for August 20th, 2024, because this isn’t just another regular-season game. It’s the Yankees and Guardians going head-to-head in The Bronx. Yankees fans are looking pumped, and for good reason! The Yanks are the favorites with a -167 moneyline against the Guardians who are holding on as +139 underdogs. Looking for something a bit more specific? New York is favored on the run line at -1.5 with +130 odds, and the over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees: Recent Performances

The Yankees have been keeping us on the edge of our seats recently. With a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, their run total has gone over five times. They’ve displayed a batting average of .246 across this stretch, hitting 17 home runs with an ERA of 4.50. Aaron Judge, the superstar, is ringing bells with his .331 batting average, 44 homers, and 111 RBIs! No surprise there; it’s why he’s the guy to watch.

Guardians: Recent Performances

On the flip side, the Guardians are coming in with an identical 5-5 record over their past 10 games. However, they’ve scored fewer runs—averaging 3.3 per game. Their pitching has been more consistent though, boasting a 3.28 ERA. José Ramírez is the man for the Guardians, with an impressive 32 home runs and 100 RBIs. If you’re a Guardians fan, he’s your hero!

Betting Extra: Key Odds and Probabilities

Here’s some additional betting knowledge for your playbook. According to the sportsbooks, the Yankees have a 62.5% chance of taking the victory compared to the Guardians’ 41.8%. Recent performance matches this expectation, with the Yankees going 5-4 as favorites in their last nine.

Yankees Stars to Watch

Keep an eye on Aaron Judge—his bat is sizzling right now. In his last 10 games, he’s accumulated a .405 batting average with three home runs and seven RBIs. Need another hero? Look no further than Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe, who are consistently digging deep to elevate the Yankees’ game.

Guardians’ Top Players

The Guardians aren’t short of talent either. José Ramírez, Josh Naylor, and Steven Kwan are integral to Cleveland’s success. Ramírez, especially, is a game-changer, ranking 7th in home runs this season.

Yankees vs. Guardians Insights

From a betting lens, the Yankees have been a standout this season. These guys are not just hitting home runs but also hitting those moneylines. Here are SME’s 3 betting insights to keep an eye on:

SME Insight 1 : New York has pulled off 53 wins out of 94 games as the favored team, a solid 56.4% win rate.

: New York has pulled off 53 wins out of 94 games as the favored team, a solid 56.4% win rate. SME Insight 2 : When listed as favorites at -167 or more, the Yankees hold a 24-16 record.

: When listed as favorites at -167 or more, the Yankees hold a 24-16 record. SME Insight 3: As for the Guardians? They’ve snagged 21 wins from 45 games when entering as underdogs, and have a strong record when getting over +139 odds.

So, if you’re skeptical about where to place your bets, the Yankees look like a fairly solid pick given their performance when favored by sportsbooks.

Stick around for what promises to be an electrifying game under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium!

