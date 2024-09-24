The End Is Near For Oakland Athletics’ Baseball

What happens next is anybody’s guess.

This much is known about the future of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics’ franchise. The final home game that will be played in the 57-season history of the team in Oakland will occur on September 26th against the Texas Rangers and it is sold out. That is a definite but what happens after September 26th enters the realm of the unknown. The Major League Baseball Players Association has not signed off on an agreement that will allow John Fisher’s franchise to relocate to Sacramento, California for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons. There is no financial plan that has been approved that will allow John Fisher to move his business in Las Vegas starting with the 2028 season. There is some talk that if Fisher’s baseball team makes the playoffs in 2025, Fisher’s team will not play its playoff home games in Sacramento. The Athletics’ business public relations department put out a statement about 2025 home playoff games which read. ““Home” postseason games are not guaranteed to be played at the Sacramento Park. In the event a “home” postseason game occurs at an alternate location, A’s season ticket holders will have priority purchase access for tickets.” Fisher’s business has no allegiance to Sacramento and Fisher is probably hoping some Oakland Athletics’ baseball diehard fans make the 164-mile round trip a few times a year.

Fisher and Major League Baseball are planning to stay in Sacramento for just three years and neither Fisher nor MLB will be calling the team, the Sacramento Athletics. It will just be the Athletics. By staying in the far reaches of the San Francisco Bay Area TV market, Fisher might be able to get some of the Bay Area TV market money during his Sacramento stay. The average cost to see Sacramento A’s baseball in 2025? Somewhere between $183 and $244 per game.

