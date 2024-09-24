Buccaneers Lack Imagination & Adjustments vs Denver

By – AJ Turner

Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on a lackluster, underachieving, distasteful performance that triggered Bucs fans’ PTSD of the past when the Bucs have momentum they completely fall apart.

The Denver Broncos came into Raymond James Stadium and completely outcoached, put a whooping on the Bucs 26 to 7, and simply had no answers on offense or defense.

However, before dissecting the issues of the game I want Bucs fans to understand that this is week 3. The Bucs were not going 17-0, losses suck but the season is too early to panic and jump ship. I’m still all in for Coach Bowles to lead the Bucs to be successful and in full support of OC Liam Coen, both men had a bad day and that’s to be expected. No further adieu Bucs fans, lets dive in and discuss the key losses to the game.

Offense: Lack of creativity

For too long (back to the Leftwitch days and Canales) we’re tired of being able to recognize the scheme of plays the Bucs OC display whereas I can identify the scheme from a bar or couch Liam should damn well understand he simply can’t think that professional DC (defensive coordinators) won’t be able to identify his scheme. Coen’s plays became too predictable with running White up the gut which is ineffective.

Coen was calling plays that took too much time to develop which left poor Baker to suffer since Skulle was in at RT (should never see the field again ever). Coen did not use his most powerful weapon in Mike Evans and simply gave up out of fear of Suratain II which is disrespectful to a stud like Evans. Bucs fans let’s understand that targeting Evans should be priority number one when planning a game, the best receiver should always be targeted to help take the pressure off the other receivers and the lack of play designs for Evans allowed a solid Broncos defense to focus on stopping the other Buccaneers receivers and disrupt the rhythm of the offense.

—

Godwin is a stud as well, but Coen has got to design more crossing routes and out routes to utilize Palmer’s speed and McMillan’s crisp route running to take advantage. At the moment Coen is going to have to accept that he must use the pass to set up the run.

Speaking of the run, White’s days of being the number one back should be numbered. White simply does not have the vision or will to hit the hole and fight for the extra yards and could be better as a 2nd RB since his presence could make defenders hesitate since he’s a better pass catcher. Irving has more explosiveness, better vision, and knows how to fall forward to gain that extra yard. White has had years to prove himself and it seems that he could be apart of the running problem and not just the line. The offensive line did not have a really good day. Goedeke’s absence truly shows the value he brings to the offensive line and his presence is required ASAP.

Overall Grade for Coen: F

Coen had a very bad day and has to understand when playing a less talented team, you must strike fast and strong and take them out of the game mentally early. Coen will need to design a minimum of 4 plays for each receiver which will be the first option and utilize the crossing routes to utilize the short, medium, and long passing routes.

Defense: Soft Cushion Coverage = slow death Bowles

I just wish I was able to have a sit down with Bowles and ask why he likes cushion coverage so much. I’d ask this because he would be able to give me insight so that I could understand his method because he is a defensive mastermind. I simply don’t think the Buccaneers have corners that can consistently play soft cushion coverage well. The cushion coverage destroyed this Bucs’ defense from the front 7 to the Dbs, especially without Kancey or Vita, Nix was chilling all day in the pocket.

This is where man-press coverage would’ve slowed down the receivers and allowed the pass rush to have a chance. For people who undervalue the art of jamming receivers, it’s about disrupting the timing between a quarterback and his receivers and making the quarterback look for another option that allows the defense to get a sack or interception. Bowles played the same type of scheme he played against the Lions instead of adjusting for Denver. There was no reason to not blitz the hell out of Nix rather than allowing him ample time to make plays.

Overall Grade Bowles: F

Bowles simply has to learn to adjust on the fly and not simply play out a flawed script.

Next Step

The Bucs will host the Eagles who came up with a win against the Saints. I hope the loss against the Broncos shows the Buccaneers that they must always come out and play with intensityA

Watch AJ’s merchandise video below. Then grab some of AJ’s gear by clicking here!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com