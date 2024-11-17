Robert Kraft Is A Step Closer In His Boston Area Soccer Stadium Quest

It appears Kraft will be able to get land to build a venue.

The owner of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution franchise, Robert Kraft, is one step closer to landing a new home for his business. Massachusetts lawmakers sent an economic bill to Governor Maura Healey that includes a provision that would allow the building of a soccer stadium in Everett. Kraft wants a 43- acre piece of property that sits in Boston and in Everett along the Mystic River that houses a shuttered power plant. The bill authorizes a rezoning of the land which would lead to Kraft to get his hands on the property. But Kraft should not be hiring a construction company yet. Healey has to sign off on the bill. For Kraft, it is one step at a time as he continues his attempt to build a stadium for his soccer business.

Kraft has been looking for a soccer-only stadium in the Boston area for more than 17 years. The Revolution franchise plays its games at Kraft’s National Football League New England Patriots’ venue in Foxboro. In 2007, Kraft’s MLS business wanted to get a stadium built in Somerville but nothing came of that. Two years later Kraft looked at Somerville again but nothing happened. In 2014, Kraft wanted a stadium in South Boston. Nothing happened. Kraft eyed Dorchester in 2017 but negotiations to build a stadium fell through. In November 2017, Kraft’s son Jonathan, who is the president of the Kraft Group said, “we’re as optimistic as we’ve ever been that in 2018 we will have a piece of land that is in downtown Boston and we will be able to build a home for the Revolution on it.” That never happened. In 2022, Kraft started targeting Everett as a site for his soccer business. He is now on a path that can take him to the construction of the stadium.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com

Robert Kfrat wants a stadium built in Everett, Massachusetts for his soccer business.