Hamilton County Officials And Cincinnati Bengals’ Ownership Continue To Talk About The Franchise’s Future

Hamilton County officials found out it will cost $1 billion to put a roof on the stadium.

The National Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals’ franchise owners want public money for major renovations at the team’s home stadium and in exchange, the ownership is willing to extend its lease with Hamilton County, Ohio. But just what to do with the stadium is a complex question. For instance should Hamilton County, Cincinnati and Ohio taxpayers kick in to help fund the cost of putting a dome on the stadium? That is one concept that Hamilton County officials are discussing. The cost of putting a lid on the stadium? Roughly one billion dollars. The stadium is currently getting a $39 million upgrade. Bengals’ ownership and Hamilton County negotiators agree on one item though. The time has come for the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County elected officials and Bengals’ ownership to discuss what the next step is in making sure Bengals’ football stays in Cincinnati beyond the expiration of the lease agreement that ties the team to Cincinnati through 2026. Will Cincinnati and Hamilton County agree to renovate the present facility? Will Cincinnati and Hamilton County build a new facility or will the Bengals’ ownership look for greener pastures? It is too early in the stadium game to get a definitive answer but to quote Yogi Berra it is getting late early. Bengals’ ownership can opt out of a five-year lease extension to use the stadium in June 2025 and that could conceivably allow the business to look for another city to entice Bengals’ ownership to move.

NFL owners in Baltimore, Buffalo, Jacksonville and Nashville have secured public money for stadium projects. NFL owners in Chicago, Cleveland, Kansas City and Washington are looking for taxpayers’ assistance to fund either building a new or renovated stadiums. At one time going to the game was the selling point of sports but that does not seem to be the case anymore.

