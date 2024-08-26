Should the Panthers hold on to Ekblad?

The Florida Panthers are basking in the glory of their first Stanley Cup championship, but soon enough, they’ll have to turn their attention to defending their title. As they prepare for the new season, several pressing questions emerge, chief among them regarding defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

The Ekblad Dilemma

Drafted first overall by the Panthers, Ekblad has been an integral part of the team since 2014. Now at 28 and entering the final year of his contract, he’s at a pivotal point in his career. Naturally, he’s looking for a lucrative, long-term deal, which raises questions about his future with the team.

David Dwork and Lyle Richardson of The Hockey News have touched on the incessant trade rumors surrounding Ekblad, despite no concrete indications the Panthers are actively shopping him. These rumors are only likely to grow louder as his unrestricted free agency approaches in July 2025.

With training camp on the horizon, it seems probable that both Ekblad and the Panthers will postpone any contract discussions until the season is underway. There’s always the possibility of a trade to avoid losing him for free, but Panthers’ general manager Bill Zito should be cautious.

Aiming to emulate the recent successes of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Panthers have a chance to become the third team in the past decade to win back-to-back championships. Their roster remains largely intact, with the exception of defenseman Brandon Montour, who has joined the Seattle Kraken. Offensive stars Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, and Carter Verhaeghe are still on board, and Sergei Bobrovsky continues to perform at an elite level in goal.

The Panthers’ defense, however, presents the biggest challenge to their repeat efforts, and much of the responsibility lies with Ekblad. Last season was a tough one for him individually. Injuries kept him to just 51 regular-season games, and while he logged significant minutes in the playoffs, his play lacked its usual impact.

A fully fit and determined Ekblad could be crucial for the Panthers. With Montour’s departure, he stands as the team’s most reliable right-handed defenseman, and his role as a top-pair defenseman is more vital than ever. Trading Ekblad at this juncture would be a move rooted in fear. To truly defend their Stanley Cup title, the Panthers should retain Ekblad for the upcoming season, dealing with contract matters thereafter.

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights