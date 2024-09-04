Yankees vs. Rangers Insights, Odds, Picks with Carlos SME!!

It’s time for another exciting showdown between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers! I’m here to break down all the action for you, including some insights into betting without making any predictions. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and you won’t want to miss it.

Game Information & Odds

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas TV: BSSW

Odds Breakdown:

Favorite: Yankees (-113)

Yankees (-113) Underdog: Rangers (-107)

Rangers (-107) Total Runs: 9 (Over -101, Under -119)

Run Line:

Yankees: -1.5 (+144)

-1.5 (+144) Rangers: +1.5 (-172)

The Yankees come into this matchup slightly favored, and it should be a closely contested game. With a total set at 9 runs, oddsmakers are expecting a balanced battle.

Yankees’ Recent Stats

Recent Record: 5-5

5-5 Runs Per Game: 5.0

5.0 Home Runs: 16

16 ERA: 4.70

4.70 Strikeouts per 9 Innings: 8.8

Multiple players have been stepping up their game. Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with an impressive 51 home runs and 124 RBI, maintaining a .326 batting average. Juan Soto is also in excellent form, hitting .293 with 37 homers and 110 walks. Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe have been contributing significantly as well with their consistent hitting streaks.

Rangers’ Recent Stats

Recent Record: 6-4

6-4 Runs Per Game: 3.6

3.6 Home Runs: 7

7 ERA: 4.35

4.35 Strikeouts per 9 Innings: 8.2

Corey Seager is having a fantastic season, leading the Rangers with 30 home runs and 74 RBIs, along with a .278 batting average. Marcus Semien and Josh Smith have also been notable performers. Adolis Garcia contributes with 23 doubles and 21 home runs, providing much-needed depth to the lineup.

Betting Insights

Yankees’ Betting Performance

The Yankees have been the favorite in 107 games this season and have won 60 of them, giving them a win rate of 56.1%. When the odds have been set at -113 or better, they’ve managed to hold a solid 60-47 record. Making sense of these numbers, the implied win probability for the Yankees tonight is about 53.1%.

The Yankees’ recent form shows a balanced 5-5 record in their last 10 games when favored on the moneyline. Out of these 10 matchups, they managed to go over the total six times. This makes their ATS (against the spread) record 5-5-0 for their last 10 games.

Rangers’ Betting Performance

On the flip side, the Rangers have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have emerged victorious in 18 of those, translating to a 31% win rate. When pegged as underdogs with worse odds than -107, they have won 17 out of 56 games, giving them an implied probability of a little over 51.7% to win tonight.

In their most recent 10 games as underdogs, the Rangers have a 1-3 record. Additionally, they’ve hit the over in five games out of their last 10, making their record against the spread 2-8 over the same period.

‘SME’s 3’ Betting Insights

For those of you looking to make some informed bets, here are my top 3 insights:

Yankees Winning Percentage: The Yankees have a 56.1% win rate when favored this season.

The Yankees have a 56.1% win rate when favored this season. Run Totals: The Yankees have gone over the total runs in 6 of their last 10 games.

The Yankees have gone over the total runs in 6 of their last 10 games. Rangers as Underdogs: The Rangers have won just around 31% of their games as underdogs this season.

While both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, it all comes down to who can execute better on the night. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just enjoy a good game, this Yankees vs. Rangers matchup promises to be thrilling!

Enjoy the game, and happy watching!

