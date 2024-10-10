Yankees vs. Royals Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

As the New York Yankees head to Kansas City for the fourth game of the ALDS, baseball fans are gearing up for what promises to be a captivating clash. Slated for Thursday at 8:08 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium, this matchup will have both teams displaying their grit. Tune in on Max to catch all the action. With the Yankees ahead in the series 2-1, the Royals are determined to turn the tide.

Key Players

For the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton has been a standout player, with his recent game-winning home run demonstrating his clutch hitting ability. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge continues to be a powerhouse in the lineup. On the Royals’ side, Bobby Witt Jr. leads with an impressive batting average and plenty of homers, ensuring that the Yankees’ pitching staff will be tested.

Broadcast Info

Catch this exciting Yankees vs. Royals game on Max this Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Betting Lines and Odds

With the playoff stakes rising, here’s how the odds break down:

Moneyline Odds : Yankees are -154 favorites, while the Royals are valued at +130.

: Yankees are -154 favorites, while the Royals are valued at +130. Run Line : The Yankees are favored with a -1.5 run line at +109 odds.

: The Yankees are favored with a -1.5 run line at +109 odds. Total Runs: Set at 8, the sportsbooks have set odds at -107 for the over and -113 for the under.

Yankees Recent Betting Trends

Performance : The Yankees have a solid track record when playing as favorites, succeeding in 76 out of 133 games.

: The Yankees have a solid track record when playing as favorites, succeeding in 76 out of 133 games. Moneyline Stats : The team is 45-29 when favored by -154 or more.

: The team is 45-29 when favored by -154 or more. Total Games : 6 of their last 10 games have gone over the total set run line.

: 6 of their last 10 games have gone over the total set run line. ATS (Against the Spread) : The Yankees are 3-7-0 ATS over their past 10 games.

: The Yankees are 3-7-0 ATS over their past 10 games. Key Player Stats: Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are anchoring the lineup with a combined 99 homers, wreaking havoc on opposing pitchers.

Royals Recent Betting Trends

Performance : The Royals have managed to pull off wins in 38 out of 86 games as underdogs.

: The Royals have managed to pull off wins in 38 out of 86 games as underdogs. Moneyline Stats : When marked at +130 or worse, they boast an 8-18 record.

: When marked at +130 or worse, they boast an 8-18 record. Total Games : Only 2 of their recent 10 outings have exceeded set total runs on the line.

: Only 2 of their recent 10 outings have exceeded set total runs on the line. ATS (Against the Spread) : With a stellar 9-1-0 mark ATS in recent games, the Royals are outperforming expectations.

: With a stellar 9-1-0 mark ATS in recent games, the Royals are outperforming expectations. Key Player Stats: Bobby Witt Jr.’s prowess with 32 homers and Vinnie Pasquantino’s consistent performance make their lineup noteworthy.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value : Betting on the Yankees to cover the run line holds potential value given their power-packed lineup and the Royals’ challenges as underdogs.

: Betting on the Yankees to cover the run line holds potential value given their power-packed lineup and the Royals’ challenges as underdogs. Total Runs Consideration : Considering the setup, the total runs going over 8 feels plausible given the Yankees’ offensive firepower.

: Considering the setup, the total runs going over 8 feels plausible given the Yankees’ offensive firepower. Yankees’ Streak: With the Yankees showing variable form against the spread, betting on their run line might offer an interesting opportunity despite recent challenges.

The Yankees-Royals matchup is teeming with potential outcomes. Use these insights for more informed betting choices.

With the Yankees’ aggressive offense, consider backing them to cover the run line while keeping an eye on the total going over 8.

As both teams look to stamp their authority on this series, any game can swing the momentum. Utilize the insights above for a strategic edge as this series unfolds.

About the Author: Carlos SME is a seasoned sports analyst with a knack for uncovering the subtleties that turn the tides in betting landscapes. His process diligently pinpoints nuances and evolving narratives, guiding readers to triumphs amidst common pitfalls.

SME simply “Gets IT,” diving deep into America’s fervent sports culture, crafting insights that stand out beyond the final score. Join him on this journey to elevate your betting experience.

