International Olympic Committee To Choose New President With Geopolitics In The Background

The International Olympic Committee is meeting in Greece and choosing a new President of the IOC to replace the retiring Thomas Bach is the top item on the agenda. There are seven candidates in the running but the bigger issue the IOC may be facing is geopolitics. Bach acknowledges that his successor could have some problems with America and America is scheduled to host the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles and the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Salt Lake City. Bach is confident that those events will be able to take place though there could be some rocky moments leading to the Opening Ceremonies in Los Angeles.

“We have a new world order in the making, and this making will not happen without rumbling,” Bach told the Associated Press. “I am also convinced that President Trump and his administration will fully support the Olympic Games. He likes sport, so there I don’t see a risk. What I see is very heated discussion in the United States. But this is for the citizens of the United States to have. Our values are very clear and on those values the Olympic Games are based.” Bach is of the opinion that Americans “appreciate and love that the Games are about sport but they are about more than sport. They will want to welcome the athletes from all over the world.” At the moment none of the world’s national Olympic committees are threatening to boycott the 2028 LA Games or the 2034 Salt Lake City event but there are tensions rising between the American government and others such as Canada, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Denmark and other members of the European Union. Bach presided over the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics when Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia was then tossed out of the Olympic movement. Geopolitics will impact the Olympics.

