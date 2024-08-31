BREAKING: Miami Dolphins extend head coach Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins have inked a deal to keep head coach Mike McDaniel on board through the 2028 season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Hired by the Dolphins in the 2022 NFL offseason, McDaniel began his head coaching career with a four-year contract that was originally set to end after the 2026 season. During his time with the team, McDaniel has swiftly proven his value, amassing a 20-14 record over his initial two seasons. Although he has yet to achieve a playoff win, he has successfully guided the Dolphins to consecutive postseason appearances, a feat last accomplished by a Dolphins head coach during Dave Wannstedt’s tenure in 2000 and 2001.

McDaniel, known for his offensive acumen, brought with him the promise of revitalizing Miami’s offense—and he has certainly delivered. The Dolphins saw significant offensive improvements under his leadership, finishing 2022 ranked sixth in total yards and eleventh in points. The following year, the numbers were even more impressive, with the team leading the league in yards and securing the second spot in points.

One of McDaniel’s standout achievements has been maximizing the potential of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had struggled in his first two years under former head coach Brian Flores.

The new contract extension signifies the confidence that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier have in McDaniel’s vision and capabilities, ensuring his presence on the sideline through the 2028 season.