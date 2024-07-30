Buccaneers Offensive, Defensive and Coaching Mt. Rushmores

By: Bucs Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one week into training camp and that means the 2024 NFL offseason is almost a thing of the past.

So before we put toe to leather against the Washington Commanders, we thought it’d be cool to do a staff article on who is on the Buccaneers Mt. Rushmore.

With the Buccaneers historically being a defensive team we thought it would be more fun to have a Mt. Rushmore for the offense, the defense and coaching. Otherwise most of these lists would be four of the Bucs five Hall of Famers who are all on the defensive side of the ball.

Carter Brantley

Offense: Mike Evans, Tom Brady, Mike Alstott, James Wilder

Evans’ resume as a Buc speaks for itself; 1k yards receiving every year, owns pretty much every record in the books for Bucs receivers, well on his way to a Hall of Fame career. There’s a reason this list starts with him. From there, things can get interesting. Brad Johnson is a fun YOLO inclusion, one that I wouldn’t argue with if you wanted to replace James Wilder, but Wilder’s place as the team’s all-time leading rusher is tough to argue with. Alstott was an icon, the A-Train holding the 2nd place spot on that rushing leader list, and Brady is, well, Brady. Easy.

Defense: Lee Roy Selmon, Derrick Brooks, Ronde Barber, Lavonte David

I think this one is by far the toughest. Selmon, Brooks, and Barber are pretty easy picks for me, as Selmon and Brooks were not only Hall of Fame players that are among the all-time greats at their positions, but also became local icons. Barber is one of the great secondary guys of the 90s/early 2000s, and was a stalwart for the Bucs on a Super Bowl team.

Then it gets to the last spot. My goal with this list was to include at least one player from each Super Bowl team, and David’s spot on this list can at the very least be argued for, but I also understand having trepidation and wanting to have John Lynch or Warren Sapp instead. I went for David because of his place on the Super Bowl team, but also because of his status as a career-long Buc. There’s something to be said for people who stick around. And he played through some rough times early on.

Coaches: Tony Dungy, Monte Kiffen, Bruce Arians, Jon Gruden

Dungy and Kiffen are the pillars, the building blocks of that 2002 Super Bowl. Dungy may not have won it, but he had his influence all over that team, and he’s stuck around Tampa and done some wonderful things through his charitable contributions. Kiffen’s place amongst defensive coordinators in NFL history is at the very least near the top, being an architect of so many elite defenses. Without him do Brooks, Barber and Sapp end up with the careers they had?

Perhaps, but Kiffen’s role is significant regardless. Arians was sort of the Dungy of the 2020 Super Bowl, except he actually ended up winning, and Gruden ended up finishing the job in ‘02. Even with his weird-at-best off-the-field stuff, you can’t take that away from Chucky.

David Whitescarver

Offensive Mount Rushmore

1. Mike Evans

2. Mike Alstott

3. Tom Brady

4. Brad Johnson

Mike Evans will be in the hall of fame and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 94 touchdowns. He is the only player, EVER, in the history of the National Football League to have 1,000 yards receiving his first ten seasons. Jerry Rice had 11 straight seasons of 1,000 yards receiving from 1986-1996 and 14 total 1,000-yard seasons. Randy Moss is the only other player with double digit 1,000 yards receiving seasons, though he did not do so consecutively.

The A-Train is the franchise’s all-time leader with 58 rushing touchdowns. Throw in 13 receiving touchdowns for 71 in total. When you think of Bucs that have set the culture of the franchise, Mike is in the top 5. Added the two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks to round out the mount. Brady changed the culture throughout the franchise in his brief three year stay with the Bucs. Brad Johnson’s career is woefully underappreciated. He has more touchdowns and a better winning percentage than Troy Aikman, who has a bust in Canton.

Defensive

1. Lee Roy Selmon

2. Derrick Brooks

3. Ronde Barber

4. John Lynch

Lee Roy Selmon should have his own mountain. He is the Bucs’ all-time leader in sacks with 78.5. He stands above all, as the most important and influential person in Bucs history with his on the field and in the community impact. Who’s your favorite football player…. actually, it is Doug Williams, though Derrick Brooks was the heart and soul of the Tampa 2 dominant defense days and is the franchise leader in tackles. Hall of Famers Ronde Barber and John Lynch round out the defensive mount. Ronde is the all-time Bucs leader in interceptions with 47 with a 16-interception lead over Donnie Abraham in second. John Lynch was a consummate safety that continues to impact the NFL in an executive role. Absent from the mount is Warren Sapp because on this mount, character matters.

Coaches

1. Monte Kiffin

2. John McKay

3. Tony Dungy

4. Bruce Arians

When thinking of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise from a historical perspective, the first thought that comes to mind is “Tampa 2.” Monte Kiffin’s impact as the architect of the Tampa 2 defense went far beyond the Bucs. This defensive scheme has transformed the trendy NFL and continues to impact the league to this day. The Tampa 2 defense made the Bucs elite and made them a Super Bowl threat.

This far-reaching impact moves Mr. Kiffin to the top of the mount. On a personal note, I love one liners. The all-time greatest one liner in post-game press conference history of any sport goes to coach McKay. When asked how do you feel about your team’s execution, coach McKay without hesitation replied, “I’m all for it.” After the fact, coach McKay revealed he announced he had a five-year plan when he started coaching the Bucs, because he had a five-year contract. Love the man and his wit. (Shame on Brian Kelly for his horrific and cringe worthy attempt at mimicking coach McKay and his execution comment.)

Tony Dungy brought a steady hand and a winning culture to the Buccaneers for new ownership. Tony laid the foundation for the Bucs’ first Super Bowl win. Bruce Arians brought color and a golf cart to One Buc place….and a Super Bowl Trophy. Absent is Jon Gruden…. that character thing again.

Greg D’Cruz

The offseason is finally, almost, over! Before we enter the 2024 season, let’s take a look back at some of the greatest Buc players and coaches. The Buc Rushmore if you like:

Offense:

1. Mike Evans

2. James Wilder

3. Mike Alstott

4. Tom Brady

The Bucs have five Hall of Famers but none from the offensive side of the ball. That should change five years after Mike Evans retires.

Why James Wilder isn’t in the Buccaneers Ring of Honor is a mystery but he belongs here.

Mike Alstott exemplified toughness and was a momentum changer on both sides of the ball.

The final spot was a tough one. Brady or Gruber? Even though I value longevity, how could I leave Brady off the list?

Five Defensive Hall of Famers so who gets left off the list?

Defense:

1. Derrick Brooks

2. Lee Roy Selmon

3. Warren Sapp

4. Ronde Barber

Double nickel, Mr. Derrick Brooks is an obvious choice. Selmon, Sapp and Barber are too. As good as Lynch was, he isn’t as impactful as the other 4.

Coaches:

1. Jon Gruden

2. Bruce Arians

3. Tony Dungy

4. John McKay

Football is a results oriented business. You are judged by wins, losses and more importantly, titles won.

For that reason, Gruden and Arians make the list. Tony Dungy deserves credit for turning around a franchise which was going nowhere fast. Unfortunately he wasn’t able to overcome his own inept offense. John McKay going from 0-26 to a Division title and 10 points away from a Super Bowl deserves to be there as well.

We will soon find out if players like Wirfs and Godwin inch their way closer to this list.

Rick Hughes

Offense: 1. Mike Evans 2. Mike Alstott 3. Paul Gruber 4. Tom Brady

This was difficult. There really isn’t a great group to choose from overall. I did not want to add Brady because of his short Buccaneers tenure. He truly is a Patriot, but there is such a lack of players on offense that really impacted team culture. Evans is obvious. Alstott because…well…just watch a highlight reel. Gruber is probably the best overal offensive Buc ever. Brady is in by default.

Defense: 1. Lee Roy Selmon 2. Derrick Brooks 3. Warren Sapp 4. Hardy Nickerson

Completely the opposite of the offense. This was tough because I left out so many players that I wanted to include. Lynch, Lavonte, Ronde, Shaq Barrett. It’s a roll-call of greatness. This was brutal!

Coaches: 1. Bruce Arians 2. John McKay 3. Monte Kiffin 4. Sam Wyche

Yes, I know I left out Dungy. I didn’t want to but Wyche drafted the players that built the foundation and changed the culture. People say Gruden won with Dungy’s team but that just isn’t accurate. We need another spot for Dungy but this is all I get. I won’t sleep well tonight. Sorry Coach Dungy.

