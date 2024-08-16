Forsling wins Goldpucken! Best Swedish hockey player in 2023-24!!

The accolades just keep rolling in for Gustav Forsling.

After playing a pivotal role in the Florida Panthers’ historic Stanley Cup victory this past June, Forsling has now added another prestigious award to his collection— the Goldenpucken (Golden Puck). This honor, which has been given annually since 1956, recognizes the top hockey player from Sweden.

Forsling joins an elite group of Swedish defensemen to win the Goldenpucken since eligibility was expanded in the 2015-16 season to include players competing outside of Sweden. He follows in the footsteps of other illustrious blueliners such as Erik Karlsson (2016, 2017, 2023) and Victor Hedman (2015, 2021).

The Goldenpucken voting is conducted by the Swedish newspaper Expressen and the Swedish Ice Hockey Association.

This past season, the 28-year-old led all Florida defensemen in goals (10), assists (29), and points (39). He also boasted the highest plus/minus rating in the NHL at +56 over 79 games—a remarkable feat not seen from a defenseman since the 1995-96 season.

Forsling’s impressive performance carried over into the playoffs, where the Linkoping, Sweden native tallied 13 points (four goals and nine assists) across 24 games. Notably, he scored the decisive series-winning goal against the Boston Bruins in the second round. Beyond his scoring, Forsling cemented his reputation as one of the top defenders in the postseason.

For those fluent in Swedish, Forsling discussed his latest honor in a video clip available below.

In another milestone, Forsling secured his future with the Panthers by signing an eight-year contract extension in March.