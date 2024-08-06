FSU Ranked in Top 10 in Preseason Poll

FSU Cracks the Top 10 in Preseason Football Rankings

With just 19 days left before they face Georgia Tech in Ireland, Florida State University (FSU) finds itself ranked at No. 10 in the preseason USA Today US LBM Coaches Poll College Football Top 25, released on Wednesday. The Seminoles garnered 59 points more than Missouri, while trailing Penn State by 22 points in the standings.

Last season, FSU kicked off its campaign at No. 8, wrapping up the year ranked No. 6 — a placement shared by the AP Poll as well. This year, Florida State leads the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) schools in the rankings, with Clemson positioned at No. 14, Miami (FL) at No. 19, and NC State at No. 22. Notably, FSU was also chosen as the top contender to clinch the conference title in the ACC Preseason Poll.

The team is under the guidance of head coach Mike Norvell, who earned the Dodd Trophy and Bryant Award last year, recognizing him as the nation’s premier coach. The Seminoles bring back a strong roster featuring two All-Americans, nine all-conference players, and the MVP of the ACC Championship Game. Their impressive 2023 season included a flawless regular season run and a third 13-win season in the program’s history. Last year’s squad, concluding the season sixth in the national rankings, marked FSU’s highest finish since 2014.

Since joining the ACC in 1992, Florida State has claimed 16 conference championships, more than any other team, while also boasting 10 undefeated regular seasons — a figure that eclipses the combined total of the rest of the conference.

