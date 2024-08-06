Angels At Yankees Stadium Starts Tonight! Odds and Insights With Carlos SME

The Los Angeles Angels (49-63) are heading to New York to face off against the Yankees (67-46) tonight, kicking off a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET, and I’ve got some juicy details to share, especially if you’re looking to place some bets.

Current Standings and Recent Performance

The Yankees currently lead the series 2-1. The Angels are coming off a nail-biting 3-2 win at home against the New York Mets, where they excelled as a +134 underdog. It’s worth noting that the Angels have clinched back-to-back victories by a margin of just one run. This series marks their first road trip in 10 games.

On the flip side, the Yankees snuck past the Toronto Blue Jays with a 4-3 win in an exhilarating 10-inning game. They covered as a -267 favorite and are 2-1 in their current homestand.

Projected Starters: Davis Daniel vs. Luis Gil

For tonight’s matchup, we’ll see RHP Davis Daniel (1-2, 4.91 ERA) from the Angels take on RHP Luis Gil (11-5, 3.20 ERA) from the Yankees. Here’s a closer look:

Davis Daniel: With a WHIP of 1.18, 0.8 BB/9, and a K/9 rate of 7.8 over 22 innings, Daniel’s last outing was a no-decision. He went 5 innings, giving up 1 earned run, 5 hits, 1 walk, and struck out 5 in a 2-1 loss against the Colorado Rockies last Wednesday. Importantly, this will be his first start against the Yankees.

With a WHIP of 1.18, 0.8 BB/9, and a K/9 rate of 7.8 over 22 innings, Daniel’s last outing was a no-decision. He went 5 innings, giving up 1 earned run, 5 hits, 1 walk, and struck out 5 in a 2-1 loss against the Colorado Rockies last Wednesday. Importantly, this will be his first start against the Yankees. Luis Gil: Sporting a 1.10 WHIP, 4.2 BB/9, and an impressive 10.5 K/9 over 112.2 innings, Gil is coming off a solid win. In his last start, he pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed 3 earned runs, 5 hits, 3 walks, and struck out 8 in a 14-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Against the Angels, he’s had one previous start, performing well with a 1.13 ERA, giving up 1 earned run, 2 hits, 2 walks, and striking out 9 in 8 innings.

SME’S 3: Betting Insights for Tonight

Now, let’s dive into the betting lines and my three top insights, what I like to call “SMES 3,” for tonight’s game:

Moneyline (ML): Angels +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Yankees -255 (bet $255 to win $100)

Angels +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Yankees -255 (bet $255 to win $100) Run Line (RL)/Against the Spread (ATS): Angels +1.5 (-105) | Yankees -1.5 (-114)

Angels +1.5 (-105) | Yankees -1.5 (-114) Over/Under (O/U): 9 (O: -104 | U: -118)

SME’S 3 Betting Insights:

Lean on the Angels +1.5 (-105): The Angels have shown a strong ATS performance, standing at 62-50 for the season and 29-22 on the road. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 24-29 ATS at home.

The Angels have shown a strong ATS performance, standing at 62-50 for the season and 29-22 on the road. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 24-29 ATS at home. Consider the Under 9 (-118): Recent stats show the Under has hit in 2 of LA’s last 3 games and is 3-0 in their last 3 road games. Additionally, in LA-NY matchups in New York, the Under has hit in 2 of the last 3 games, and it’s 7-3 in the last 10 matchups overall.

Recent stats show the Under has hit in 2 of LA’s last 3 games and is 3-0 in their last 3 road games. Additionally, in LA-NY matchups in New York, the Under has hit in 2 of the last 3 games, and it’s 7-3 in the last 10 matchups overall. Moneyline Risks: The Yankees are solid favorites but at -255, the risks seem too high for a safe bet. Instead, exploring the spread or total might provide better value.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an exciting series kickoff tonight at Yankee Stadium. Stay tuned for more betting insights and enjoy the game!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.