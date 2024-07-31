Jalen McMillan is Having a Great Start to Camp

Impressive Start for Jalen McMillan at Buccaneers’ Camp

Throughout the Buccaneers’ training camp, rookie receiver Jalen McMillan has emerged as a standout, quickly establishing himself as a favored target for Baker Mayfield. His sharpness in executing routes and breaking away from defenders has been a standout feature, leading to significant praise from Head Coach Todd Bowles.

“He’s having an outstanding camp,” Bowles remarked. “From day one, he’s been making plays consistently. His intelligence and eagerness to improve are evident. The receiving group has embraced him, and I like how he’s progressing.”

McMillan is steadily building a rapport with Mayfield, focusing on synchronization and precise execution. The Buccaneers drafted McMillan, a former Washington Husky, in the third round back in April. Despite missing four games in 2023 due to a knee injury, McMillan had an impressive 2022 season. He recorded 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns, leading his team in both categories and earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. Primarily operating out of the slot in Ryan Grubb’s spread offense, McMillan showcased his ability to stretch the field and execute choice and option routes with finesse. His knack for baiting defenders and utilizing his long-striding speed to gain separation has been notable.

Chemistry with Mayfield and Rising Above Expectations

“With more repetitions, quarterbacks and receivers build trust through body language and understanding each other’s movements,” Mayfield stated. “McMillan has shown he can make plays when the ball is in the air. Even though he’s not the biggest guy, his ability to go up and highpoint the ball is a natural talent. My trust in him grows with every play. His attitude is great, and he brings a lot of energy to the room. He and Sterling Shepard are like dynamic little powerhouses out there. They bring a competitive edge and excitement that’s refreshing.”

McMillan’s camp performance has been marked by his ability to not only make leaping catches but also demonstrate toughness in contested areas of the field. Competing for the third receiver spot behind veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, McMillan’s consistent performance between the hashes has made him a focal point during training sessions.