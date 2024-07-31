Tanner Scott to The Padres In Massive Trade

Major Move: Tanner Scott Joins The Padres in Trade Deadline Splash

The San Diego Padres executed a significant trade before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, snagging one of the most sought-after relievers on the market. The cost, however, was steep.

San Diego added Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott in a substantial six-player exchange, sacrificing a sizable chunk of their prospect pool. Alongside Scott, they also secured reliever Bryan Hoeing. In return, they sent top pitching prospect Robby Snelling, right-hander Adam Mazur, and infielders Graham Pauley and Jay Beshears to Miami.

Scott, a 30-year-old southpaw, has been outstanding this season, earning his first All-Star selection. In 44 games, Scott boasts a 6-5 record with a stellar 1.18 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts against 27 walks over 45 2/3 innings. He has successfully converted 18 out of 20 save opportunities. With Robert Suarez already established as one of baseball’s premier closers, Scott is expected to step into the primary setup role for the Padres.

Hoeing, a 27-year-old right-hander, has shown versatility as both a starter and reliever. This season, he’s made 16 appearances, including two starts, recording a 1-2 record with a 2.70 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts against nine walks in 30 innings.

The centerpiece of the deal for the Marlins is Snelling. The 20-year-old lefty is ranked within MLB.com’s top 45 prospects, although he’s been facing challenges at the Double-A level. Mazur started the season as one of the Padres’ top pitching prospects but has found it difficult to transition to big league play. Pauley and Beshears are considered dependable but not high-ceiling infielders.

Hoeing won’t be free agent eligible until 2029, whereas Scott is a short-term rental, hitting the open market post-season.

By adding Scott and maintaining their in-house bullpen options like Suarez, Jeremiah Estrada, and Adrian Morejon, the Padres are poised to have one of the premier bullpens for the remainder of the season. While they had to give up a lot to address a vulnerable spot, their new acquisitions only bolster the team’s depth and capability.