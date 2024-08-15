Mets vs. Athletics Tonight! Odds, Picks, and Insights with Carlos SME – August 15

Today, the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor are set to square off against the Oakland Athletics and Shea Langeliers at Citi Field with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 PM ET. The Mets are sitting as -189 favorites on the moneyline, facing the Athletics who come in as +156 underdogs. The run line favors New York at -1.5, and the game’s total is set at 8.5 runs.

Let’s dive into everything you need to know from a betting perspective, complete with the odds, run lines, and totals, along with some expert picks and insights.

Mets vs. Athletics Game Information

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Location: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York TV Broadcast: NBCS-CA

Mets vs. Athletics Betting Insights

Here are three crucial points:

SMES 1: The Mets have been the favorites 67 times this season and have come out on top in 37 of those games, translating to a win rate of 55.2%.

The Mets have been the favorites 67 times this season and have come out on top in 37 of those games, translating to a win rate of 55.2%. SMES 2: New York has a strong record when lines are set at -189 or more, boasting a 5-2 standing in those scenarios.

New York has a strong record when lines are set at -189 or more, boasting a 5-2 standing in those scenarios. SMES 3: On the flip side, the Athletics have taken 39 victories from 105 games as underdogs, showing a triumph rate of 37.1%.

Mets Recent Betting Trends

The Mets have been a mixed bag in their recent matchups, going 3-3 on the moneyline in their last six games when favored. In their last 10 games, both the Mets and their opponents have combined to hit the over just three times. The Mets are 4-6-0 against the spread (ATS) in these matchups.

Mets Player Insights

Francisco Lindor continues to shine as the Mets’ top offensive player, clocking in 69 RBIs and hitting 23 homers this season. He brings a .263 average into tonight’s game, which is the highest on the squad. Notably, Lindor is riding an eight-game hitting streak where he’s posted a .349 average over his last 10 games. Look out for Pete Alonso, too, leading the charge with 26 home runs. Meanwhile, Jesse Winker comes in hot with a five-game hitting streak, batting .381 over his last few outings.

Athletics Recent Betting Trends

The Athletics have shown some resilience recently, carrying a 3-4 record as underdogs in their last seven games. However, when it comes to hitting the over, they and their opponents have done so in only four of the last 10 games. Their ATS record stands at 5-5-0 over this stretch.

Athletics Player Insights

JJ Bleday is having a decent run, boasting 33 doubles, four triples, and 14 home runs while hitting .245. His recent performances should be on your radar, as he’s hitting .353 in his last five outings. Shea Langeliers looks ready to contribute as well, posting 14 doubles, two triples, and 22 home runs this season.

So, for those looking to place a wager, these insights should offer some guidance. Whether you’re backing the Mets or taking a gamble on the underdog Athletics, the game promises an exciting battle at Citi Field tonight.

