Miami Dolphins Camp Underway and Emotions Running High

The Miami Dolphins have navigated an intriguing and intense start to their training camp, blending moments of high physicality with notable concerns, specifically surrounding their offensive line’s performance and health. While the Dolphins fans have reasons to be optimistic, there are still many uncertainties and challenges that need to be addressed before the 2024 season kicks off.

Unsettled Offensive Line Raises Questions

The Dolphins have faced significant issues with their offensive line throughout the first week of training camp, spotlighting the high number of bad snaps and troubling center-quarterback exchanges. The center position has been a particular area of concern, demonstrated by the frequent miscommunications between Aaron Brewer and Tua Tagovailoa. Over the past few days, multiple snaps have either sailed over the quarterback’s head or disrupted the rhythm of plays. Rookie free agent Ireland Brown and newcomer Jack Driscoll also experienced similar mishaps, exacerbating the uncertainties at this crucial position.

The health of the offensive line only adds to these worries. Presumptive starting left guard Isaiah Wynn remains on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list after sustaining a quad injury in Week 7 last season, and his return isn’t imminent. Head Coach Mike McDaniel expressed measured optimism about Wynn, highlighting his consistent presence and diligent recovery process, but provided no concrete timeline for his return.

Veteran Terron Armstead, on the other hand, made his first practice appearance but refrained from participating in any team activities. While Armstead’s limited practice time hasn’t hindered his on-field performance in the past, Wynn’s continued absence creates uncertainty around the left guard spot. Competition is heating up among Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, and Jack Driscoll for starting roles, but until there’s clarity on Wynn’s condition and the offensive line’s performance, fans and coaches alike remain on edge.

Physicality Takes Center Stage

Amidst the technical problems, the physical intensity at Dolphins camp has been notable. The team donned pads for the first time on Monday, injecting an element of physicality that only ramped up as the week progressed. Their third-and-1 situational drills encapsulated this newfound toughness, and the clashes among players underscored the competitive spirit brewing within the squad.

One notable instance involved a skirmish between rookie running back Jaylen Wright and cornerback Kader Kohou, which saw big tackle Patrick Paul almost suplexing Kohou in a show of camaraderie and intensity. Veteran tackle Terron Armstead downplayed the incident, calling it just “pushing and shoving” that sometimes happens when tempers flare in football. But it’s undeniable that the Dolphins are striving to play with more edge and attitude this year.

New linebacker Jordyn Brooks emphasized the importance of physicality after Tuesday’s practice, revealing that cornerback Jalen Ramsey encouraged the team to be bullies on the field. Safety Elijah Campbell echoed this sentiment, marking the defense’s determination not to get bullied themselves. The early indicators suggest that Miami is intent on proving they can combine finesse with toughness in their gameplay.

Defensive Edge and Early Standouts

While the offensive line struggles, the defense has shown promising signs during practice sessions. Tuesday’s drills were particularly telling, with the defense winning most of the early team periods, largely due to relentless pressure on the quarterbacks and robust coverage downfield. Safety Jordan Poyer notably intercepted Tagovailoa on a pass intended for Braxton Berrios, highlighting the defense’s evolving efficacy.

Emmanuel Ogbah and Chop Robinson stood out as key contributors on the defensive front. Ogbah continued his strong camp with a practice sack and a crucial stop in a third-and-1 drill. Robinson, a first-round draft pick, has been flying off the edge and consistently applying pressure, indicating that he could be a valuable asset to the Dolphins’ pass rush in the upcoming season.

Injuries, however, continue to play a part in the camp narrative. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. limped off the field with a lower body injury, while Poyer had his hand checked by trainers. Cornerback Cam Smith missed his second straight practice after an early exit on Sunday, and linebackers David Long Jr. and Anthony Walker Jr. were also sidelined.

Despite these setbacks, the Dolphins’ defensive line and secondary have showcased depth and resilience. Outside linebacker Grayson Murphy has made early impressions, even as an undrafted rookie, and safety Elijah Campbell, awarded the orange jersey for standout performance, continued to impress in practice.

As the Miami Dolphins move forward in their training camp, the blend of physical intensity and the ongoing concerns about the offensive line will be key points to watch. With a mix of rookies and veterans making their mark, the team aims to refine their edge and clarity in preparation for the 2024 season.