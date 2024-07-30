Florida Panthers Ekblad Feeling Pressure While Zito Feels Secure

The Florida Panthers are soaring high as the Stanley Cup Champs, having clinched their first-ever Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling Game 7 last season. As the 2024-25 season approaches, the pressure to repeat this success is palpable, particularly for veteran defenseman Aaron Ekblad. In contrast, General Manager Bill Zito navigates this heightened expectation with a secure grip on his position.

Pressure Mounts on Ekblad

Coming off their historic triumph, most of the Panthers’ roster faces minimal pressure for the upcoming season. However, Aaron Ekblad finds himself in a different situation. Entering a contract year, Ekblad is keenly aware of the stakes. Having inked a deal paying him $7.5 million annually, the spotlight is firmly on him to perform or face potential consequences.

Injuries have hampered Ekblad’s ability to consistently deliver over a full season, as he hasn’t completed an 82-game schedule since 2018-19. Nonetheless, as a right-shot defenseman who’s only 28, Ekblad remains highly valuable on the trade market. Given GM Bill Zito’s history of making bold moves—evidenced by trading longtime Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar—Ekblad’s future with Florida is far from guaranteed.

Zito might explore moving Ekblad ahead of the next trade deadline, especially if it helps the team long-term. Despite having a modified no-trade clause, which allows him to block deals to 12 teams, Ekblad has a sense of agency in steering his career. Having hoisted the Stanley Cup, he has little left to prove, but his path forward in the NHL might lead him away from Florida.

Zito’s Secure Position

In the high-stakes world of NHL management, winning the Stanley Cup often ensures job security, and Bill Zito is reaping those benefits. Since taking over in September 2020, Zito has revamped the Panthers into a balanced and formidable squad. The team’s strong positioning remains intact even after losing key players like Brandon Montour and Vladimir Tarasenko to free agency.

The Panthers are again favorites to win the Atlantic Division and contend for another Stanley Cup. Even in the unlikely scenario that Florida doesn’t clinch the Cup again this season, Zito’s job security appears rock-solid. He may eventually elevate to a more executive role within the organization, but that change isn’t expected anytime soon.

Operating in a market with minimal media and fan pressure, Zito’s tenure is among the most secure in the league. He has firmly established himself as a crucial element of the Panthers’ championship fabric, and his position seems unassailable for the foreseeable future.

As the reigning Stanley Cup Champs, the Florida Panthers face a season brimming with high expectations. While Aaron Ekblad navigates his contract year under intense scrutiny, Bill Zito continues to solidify his legacy, confidently steering the Panthers toward sustained success.