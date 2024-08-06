Miami Marlins lose 8-3 to Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of their series

The Cincinnati Reds (54-58) triumphed over the Miami Marlins (42-71) with an 8-3 win on Monday night. Here are the key takeaways from the game:

Nick Martinez Shines

Nick Martinez, anticipated to pitch only briefly, delivered an impressive performance, pitching five scoreless innings. He allowed just four hits and struck out five batters, reducing his ERA to 3.43 for the season. Martinez has emerged as a valuable off-season addition for the Reds, consistently providing reliability on the mound.

Offensive Firepower and Elly De La Cruz

Following a challenging offensive series against the San Francisco Giants, the Reds’ bats came alive in a big way. Elly De La Cruz wasted no time, launching the first pitch he saw into the right-field stands for his 19th home run of the season, giving the Reds an early 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, De La Cruz contributed again, reaching on an error that allowed Jonathan India to score, extending the lead to 3-0. TJ Friedl then added a sacrifice fly, pushing the lead to four runs.

The Reds’ offensive onslaught continued. Noelvi Marte smashed a two-run home run to right field in the fourth inning, marking his third of the season and giving the Reds a 6-0 cushion. Ty France got involved in the fifth with his first home run as a Red, a solo shot to deep center field.

De La Cruz wasn’t done yet. In the eighth inning, he hit his second home run of the game, extending the Reds’ lead to 8-3. This was his fourth hit of the game, all of which were extra-base hits. De La Cruz joined an exclusive club, becoming the third Red in history to hit 20 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, alongside Eric Davis and Joe Morgan. The Reds’ offense tallied 10 runs on 15 hits for the night.

Up Next

The Reds and Marlins are set to clash again in the second game of the series on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

News and Notes

Elly De La Cruz’s four-hit performance broke an 0-13 slump at the plate. Noelvi Marte snapped a 0-10 skid with his fourth-inning home run, his third of the season. The Reds have now improved to 25-12 in series openers and hold a 39-8 record when scoring five or more runs. On the opposing side, Jakob Junis allowed six hits and three runs in just 1 2/3 innings for the Marlins.

