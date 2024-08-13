Miami Marlins vs Phillies Starts Tonight! Odds and Insights with Carlos SME

It’s game night, folks! The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies are squaring off at Citizens Bank Park, kicking off a two-game series. It’s set to be an exciting showdown between Jake Burger and Bryce Harper. Now, let’s dive into the nitty-gritty of tonight’s matchup, including some crucial betting insights you won’t want to miss.

Game Details and Odds

When: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch: BSFL

Betting Odds:

| Team | Moneyline | Run Line | Total Runs (9) |

|————-|———–|———-|—————-|

| Phillies| -175 | -1.5 | u9 (-115) |

| Marlins | +147 | +1.5 | o9 (-105) |

The Phillies are currently -175 favorites, while the Marlins are sitting at +147 on the moneyline. Philadelphia is also favored on the run line at -1.5.

Betting Insights – Carlos SME’s 3

Ahead of tonight’s game, I gathered some fascinating insights to consider:

Phillies as Favorites: Philadelphia has been favored 94 times this season, winning about 60.6% of those games. When listed as -175 or more, they’ve managed a solid 28-12 record.

Philadelphia has been favored 94 times this season, winning about 60.6% of those games. When listed as -175 or more, they’ve managed a solid 28-12 record. Marlins as Underdogs: Miami has been underdogs in 103 games this year, winning just under 39% of those matchups. With moneyline odds of +147 or worse, they have a 15-27 record.

Miami has been underdogs in 103 games this year, winning just under 39% of those matchups. With moneyline odds of +147 or worse, they have a 15-27 record. Over/Under Trends: Both teams have hit the over in six of their last ten games, despite the set totals.

Phillies Betting Performance and Key Players

The Phillies have had a mixed performance lately, boasting a 4-6 record over their last ten games. They’ve averaged 4.5 runs per game, hit 11 homers, and their pitching staff holds a 5.60 ERA.

Alec Bohm: He leads Philly with a .297 batting average and 80 RBIs, ranking 114th in home runs and 11th in RBIs across MLB.

He leads Philly with a .297 batting average and 80 RBIs, ranking 114th in home runs and 11th in RBIs across MLB. Bryce Harper: Harper has been on fire with 25 doubles, 26 home runs, and 59 walks. He ranks 11th in homers and 20th in RBIs.

Harper has been on fire with 25 doubles, 26 home runs, and 59 walks. He ranks 11th in homers and 20th in RBIs. Kyle Schwarber and Nicholas Castellanos: Schwarber leads with 27 home runs, while Castellanos is putting in work with 24 doubles, three triples, and 15 homers.

Marlins Betting Performance and Key Players

The Marlins, currently 4-6 as underdogs in their last ten games, have scored an average of 4.6 runs and hit 14 homers. Their pitching ERA sits at 5.48.

Jake Burger: Burger is the standout, batting .251 with 22 home runs and 53 RBIs, ranking 21st in home runs and 69th in RBIs.

Burger is the standout, batting .251 with 22 home runs and 53 RBIs, ranking 21st in home runs and 69th in RBIs. Jesus Sanchez and Xavier Edwards: Sanchez has hit 18 doubles and 14 homers, while Edwards has a blistering .357 average, showcasing his versatility with six doubles, a triple, and a home run.

The stage is set for an electrifying game at Citizens Bank Park. Whether you’re rooting for the Phillies or hoping for an upset by the Marlins, the odds and player performances make for an intriguing evening of baseball.

