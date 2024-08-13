Yankees vs White Sox Set to Faceoff in Game 2 Tonight! Odds and Insights with Carlos SME

As we gear up for tonight’s showdown at Guaranteed Rate Field, the New York Yankees are set to face the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of their series. With Juan Soto leading the Yankees and Andrew Vaughn spearheading the charge for the White Sox, expect some fireworks. Let’s dive right into it!

Game Information & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois How to Watch: NBCS-CHI

The Yankees are walking into this game as heavy favorites with a moneyline of -310, while the White Sox are considered the underdogs at +247. New York is also the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total for runs sits at 9, with odds of -108 to go over and -112 to go under.

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Insights

It’s essential to keep tabs on some key stats and trends before putting your money down:

The Yankees have been established as favorites 89 times this season and clinched 50 victories, translating to a 56.2% win rate.

New York has twice played as favorites at -310 or more and managed to win both times.

The implied probability of the Yankees winning, based on the moneyline, stands at 75.6%.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 112 games this year, winning just 24 of those contests. That’s a 21.4% win rate.

Chicago has surprisingly won all six games in which they were underdogs at +247 or more.

Odds suggest the White Sox have a 28.8% chance of securing a win tonight.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

Here’s a quick look at how the Yankees have been doing recently:

Over the past 10 games where they were moneyline favorites, the Yankees went 5-2.

Out of the last 10 matchups, the Yankees and their opponents exceeded the set total in seven games.

They hold a 5-5-0 record against the spread over their past 10 outings.

SME’S 3 Betting Insights:

Yankees’ Stronghold: With 42 homers under his belt, Aaron Judge continues to be lethal. He ranks first in both home runs and RBIs across the league. This makes him a solid bet for individual performances.

With 42 homers under his belt, Aaron Judge continues to be lethal. He ranks first in both home runs and RBIs across the league. This makes him a solid bet for individual performances. Consistency of Jazz Chisholm: Having batted .350 in his last five games, Jazz Chisholm seems to be on a hot streak. His stats suggest he could potentially tear up the White Sox pitching tonight.

Having batted .350 in his last five games, Jazz Chisholm seems to be on a hot streak. His stats suggest he could potentially tear up the White Sox pitching tonight. Potential for Over: Given that the Yankees and their opponents hit the over seven out of ten times recently, betting on the over might be worth a closer look.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

Here’s how the White Sox have fared lately:

They are 1-9 in their last 10 games as underdogs.

Over those 10 games, the total has hit the over four times.

The White Sox hold a 4-6-0 record against the spread over the same period.

As we look forward to this exciting match-up, keep these insights in mind. Betting can add an extra thrill to the game, but always approach it with analysis and balance. Catch you tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field!

