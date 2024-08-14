Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Picks – August 14

Alright, baseball aficionados, buckle up, because we’re diving into a juicy matchup— the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies taking the stage at Citizens Bank Park. It’s Alec Bohm swinging for the Phillies and Jake Burger aiming to sizzle for the Marlins. We’ve got some tasty odds and intriguing insights to cover, so let’s get right to it.

Phillies vs. Marlins Game Information & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch: NBCS-PH

Here’s a quick snapshot of the betting odds:

Favorites: Phillies (-205)

Underdogs: Marlins (+172)

Total Runs: 9

Betting Insights: Phillies vs. Marlins

Betting isn’t just about picking a winner; it’s about understanding the dynamics on both sides. So, let’s break it down:

Phillies as Favorites: They’ve been favorites 94 times and snagged 57 victories, translating to a 60.6% win rate. When the odds have been -205 or better, they’ve gone 14-7 this season.

They’ve been favorites 94 times and snagged 57 victories, translating to a 60.6% win rate. When the odds have been -205 or better, they’ve gone 14-7 this season. Marlins as Underdogs: Miami has played 103 games as underdogs and walked away victorious in 40 of those—around a 38.8% success rate. As +172 underdogs or longer, they’re 8-16.

Recent Performances: Phillies

The Phillies have had a bumpy ride recently but let’s dig into some stats:

Record: 4-6

4-6 Runs Per Game: 4.5

4.5 Home Runs: 11

11 ERA: 5.60

5.60 K/9: 8.7

Alec Bohm has been the centerpiece of their lineup. He’s batting .297 with 80 RBIs and 12 dingers. He’s in the middle of an impressive 13-game hitting streak and batting .318 over his last 10 outings.

Recent Performances: Marlins

The Marlins, on the other hand, have shown some fight:

Record: 4-6

4-6 Runs Per Game: 4.6

4.6 Home Runs: 14

14 ERA: 5.48

5.48 K/9: 8.1

Jake Burger has been nothing short of a sensation for the Marlins, boasting 22 homers and a .251 batting average. He’s on a hot streak, hitting .500 with five homers over his last five games.

SMES 3: Betting Insights

Alright, for those ready to put some skin in the game, let’s get into some betting nuances:

Moneyline Favorites: The Phillies are -205 favorites, meaning you need to wager $205 to win $100. They’ve had a solid record when favored by these odds.

The Phillies are -205 favorites, meaning you need to wager $205 to win $100. They’ve had a solid record when favored by these odds. Run Line Betting: Phillies -1.5 translates to needing a win by two runs or more. Historically, this has been risky but often rewarding for Philadelphia backers.

Phillies -1.5 translates to needing a win by two runs or more. Historically, this has been risky but often rewarding for Philadelphia backers. Total Runs: With the total set at 9, consider the recent offensive stats and pitching struggles for both teams. Analyzing recent overs and unders can provide an edge.

That’s your pregame breakdown, folks! With the Phillies aiming to leverage their home advantage and the Marlins seeking an upset, this game promises to be nothing short of thrilling. Happy watching and, if you’re betting, gamble smart!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.