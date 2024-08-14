Training Camp – Buccaneers Waive Quarterback, Sign Punter

By: Bucs Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back to business Monday following their 17-14 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

With one preseason game under their belt the team looks to make adjustments to their roster. That process started Monday with two roster moves, Via Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud,

“Bucs are signing punter Nolan Cooney. They are waiving QB Zack Annexstad from the non football injury list to make room. He was still counting on 90 man roster limit.”

Nolan Cooney’s Career Stats Via PFR

Punts: 13 Punting yards: 592 Punting average: 45.5 Longest punt: 56 Inside 20: 2

Nolan Cooney went undrafted in 2021 out of Syracuse. After spending time with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts he’s signing with the Buccaneers.

Zack Annexstad went undrafted in 2024 out of Illinois State before signing with the Bucs this offseason.

