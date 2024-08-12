Yankees vs White Sox Tonight! Odds and Insights with Carlos SME

Hey sports fans! Tonight, we’ve got an exciting clash as the New York Yankees (70-49) take on the Chicago White Sox (28-91) in the opener of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch? Scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into this matchup and explore some insights straight from BetMGM Sportsbook’s odds.

Yankees Lead the Season Series

First off, the Yankees are leading the season series 3-0. They’ve really turned things around lately, winning 10 of their last 14 games since July 27. That’s a major comeback after their June-July rollercoaster! The White Sox, on the other hand? Not so great. They’ve gone a shocking 1-24 since July 10. Ouch! With Chicago ranking last in MLB scoring and almost last in run prevention, it’s clear they’ve got a tough game ahead.

Projected Starters

On the mound for the Yankees tonight is RHP Luis Gil. This guy’s been solid, boasting a 12-5 record with a 3.06 ERA across 22 starts. His impressive numbers include a 1.11 WHIP and 10.6 K/9, making him the reliable choice New York needs.

Luis Gil’s Last Outing:

– Win, 5 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 5 BB, 6 K in 5-2 home victory vs. Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

– Career vs. White Sox: 1-0, 4.50 ERA (10 IP, 5 ER), 10 H, 3 BB, 19 K in 2 starts.

– Threw a season-high 107 pitches in his last start.

LHP Ky Bush steps up for the White Sox, making just his second MLB start. His debut didn’t go quite as planned, allowing 3 earned runs on 2 hits with 5 walks in 4 innings against the Oakland A’s. But hey, everyone’s gotta start somewhere, right?

Ky Bush’s Last Outing:

– Allowed 3 ER on 2 H, 5 BB, 3 K in 4 IP in a 5-1 loss against the A’s on Aug. 5.

– Minor League: 2.89 ERA, 1.12 WHIP with 42 BB and 94 K in 99 2/3 IP.

– No. 8 pitching prospect in the organization.

Eyeing the Odds

Alright, batter up! Here’s where things get interesting for all my fellow sports betting enthusiasts. It’s time for some insights on how tonight’s game might shape up:

SMES 3 Insights:

– Yankees are heavy favorites on the moneyline at -350, meaning you’ll need to bet $350 to win $100.

– Yankees’ run line (-2.5) is priced at -130, while the White Sox (+2.5) come in at +110.

– The Over/Under is set at 9 runs with the Over at -115 and the Under at -105.

Yankees at White Sox Odds

(Made possible by BetMGM Sportsbook; check out USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a complete list of lines):

Moneyline: Yankees -350 (bet $350 to win $100) | White Sox +260 (bet $100 to win $260)

Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Yankees -2.5 (-130) | White Sox +2.5 (+110)

Over/Under (O/U): 9 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Considering a Bet?

If you’re contemplating placing a bet tonight, here are a few things to consider:

The Yankees have been hot lately but are just 13-17 against left-handed starters.

Luis Gil’s last start saw him thrown for 107 pitches, and historically, he’s struggled in the game following a high-pitch outing.

The Over has hit in 13 of New York’s last 16 games and in their last 7 road games. Gil’s favorable .232 batting average on balls in play might make Bush’s night even tougher.

Tonight’s game promises to be thrilling, especially if you’re gearing up for some last-minute bets. Whether you’re a die-hard Yankees fan or rooting for the underdog White Sox, this game is sure to deliver plenty of action. Enjoy the game, and may the best team win!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.