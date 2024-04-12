USF shares new on-campus stadium renderings and an update on the groundbreaking ceremony

y Adam Freeman, University Communications and Marketing

University of South Florida fans can start the countdown to seeing shovels in the ground to begin the construction of a transformational new on-campus stadium.

USF announced today that a groundbreaking ceremony for the stadium will be held during the university’s annual Homecoming Week celebration, scheduled for Oct. 14-19, 2024. USF also released two new daytime renderings of the on-campus stadium, which follow the first set of renderings published in December.

The new details shared today about the stadium follow this week’s selection of the highly experienced team of Manhattan Construction Company, H.J. Russell & Company and DuCon, LLC to serve as the construction manager for the new stadium.

On Saturday afternoon, the USF football team will host its spring game in front of a sold-out crowd at Corbett Stadium.

USF’s on-campus stadium is scheduled to open in time for fall 2027. More information on the project is available here.

