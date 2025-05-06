Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Fight of the century?

Canelo vs. Crawford Set for September Showdown

Boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez will face Terence Crawford in a blockbuster bout scheduled for September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The announcement came after the two stars squared off in the ring following Canelo’s unanimous decision victory over William Scull.

A Superfight Years in the Making

The fight has captured global attention—not just because of the star power involved, but because for years, it seemed like an impossible matchup. Canelo is a natural 168-pound fighter; Crawford has dominated at 147 pounds. But with Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh’s growing influence in boxing, the sport’s new powerbroker has made the impossible a reality. Now, fans around the world are gearing up for one of the most anticipated clashes in recent memory.

Canelo Alvarez: Born to Box

Canelo Alvarez, born in Guadalajara, Mexico, was destined for the ring. He turned professional at just 15 and made his U.S. debut in 2005 with a knockout of Abraham Gonzalez in Anaheim. His global breakthrough came five years later, when he stopped former world champion Carlos Manuel Baldomir with a stunning KO as a 20-year-old.

Building a Legacy

Canelo’s career since has been nothing short of legendary. In 2011, he won his first world title—the WBC super welterweight belt—by beating Matthew Hatton. Over the years, he has captured championships in four weight classes and defeated some of the sport’s biggest names. Perhaps his most defining moment came in 2018, when he handed Gennady Golovkin his first career loss to become unified middleweight champion.

In 2021, Canelo made history by knocking out Caleb Plant to become the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing’s four-belt era.

Canelo’s Style and Record

Now boasting a record of 63 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses—with 39 of those wins by knockout—Canelo is widely regarded as one of the sport’s pound-for-pound greats. He combines exceptional footwork, head movement, and defensive awareness with explosive power, precision, and tactical intelligence. His ability to adapt mid-fight has made him one of the most complete fighters in modern boxing.

Terence “Bud” Crawford: From Omaha to the World Stage

Terence Crawford’s journey to the top is a story of grit and resilience. Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, he grew up in a tough neighborhood and was introduced to fighting at a young age—sometimes with encouragement from his own mother, who would offer kids money if they could beat him.

In 2008, Crawford survived being shot in the head, driving himself to the hospital and waiting five hours before receiving treatment. That same year, he made his professional debut with a first-round knockout of Brian Cummings.

From Amateur Star to World Champion

Crawford began boxing at age seven and compiled a 58–12 amateur record, including a gold medal at the USA Pan American Games. His first world title came in 2014, when he defeated Scotland’s Ricky Burns for the WBO lightweight title—on enemy turf, no less.

Since then, Crawford has carved out a career that places him among the elite. He’s one of only three fighters in the four-belt era—alongside Oleksandr Usyk and Naoya Inoue—to become undisputed champion in two different weight classes. In 2017, he unified the junior welterweight division with a third-round knockout of Julius Indongo.

Crawford’s Style and Record

Undefeated at 41–0, with 31 knockouts, Crawford is as dominant as they come. A slick, technical boxer with devastating power in both hands, he has an uncanny ability to read opponents and adjust on the fly. His achievements have earned him pound-for-pound recognition, and even his childhood street has been renamed in his honor: Terence “Bud” Crawford Street.

A Clash for the Ages

This fight brings together two modern legends at the peak of their powers. Canelo—the bigger man with a deeper résumé—and Crawford—the unbeaten technician chasing greatness across divisions. The size difference is real, but so is the intrigue. With Turki Al-Sheikh’s influence and the stakes as high as they’ve ever been, boxing fans are in for a historic night on September 12.