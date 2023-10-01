How can Max Verstappen Secure the 2023 F1 World Championship?

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates on the podium after winning the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The path to victory for Max Verstappen in the 2023 F1 World Championship is remarkably straightforward – he needs just three more points from now until the season’s culmination in Abu Dhabi.

To secure his third consecutive world title, Verstappen’s task is clear: he must finish sixth or higher, irrespective of Sergio Perez’s performance. Even in less probable scenarios, a seventh-place finish would suffice if Perez secures second place, and an eighth-place finish would secure the title if Perez finishes third.

Notably, Verstappen could clinch the world championship without accumulating points himself. If Perez finishes fourth or lower in the sprint race, Verstappen would be crowned champion regardless of his own finishing position.

Verstappen just has to leave Qatar with an advantage of 146 points or more to win his third straight title.

As for the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix, the race weekend is scheduled from Friday, October 6th, to Sunday, October 8th, marking the return of F1 to the Lusail circuit for the first time since its inaugural race in 2021. The schedule for the event includes the first practice session on Friday at 9:30 AM EST, followed by qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix at 1 PM.

