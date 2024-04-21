Caballero’s tiebreaking double in the 10th lifts Rays past Yankees 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — José Caballero hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-0 on Saturday.

Caballero opened the 10th by lining an 0-2 fastball from Caleb Ferguson (0-3) over center fielder Alex Verdugo to easily score automatic runner Richie Palacios. Caballero stole third and scored on a single by former Yankee Ben Rortvedt.

“I was just trying to go the other way. I wanted to knock him in,” said Caballero, who got his first career go-ahead hit in extra innings and was given the green light to steal third. “If I miss, I wanted to move the guy over at least.”

Jason Adam (1-0) retired Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in the ninth. He got Soto to hit a fly ball to the left-field warning track and sparked some boos at Judge, who struck out for the fourth time.

“They’re good hitters,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “That’s who we want facing them. I think Jason he enjoys and he embraces those big moments and you can argue the three that he went through are as good as any in baseball.”

Garrett Cleavinger pitched a 1-2-3 10th for his first major league save, completing a four-hitter and the Rays’ first shutout this season. Cleavinger earned the save because Cash said struggling closer Pete Fairbanks was unavailable due to a dead arm after experiencing some stomach issues Friday.