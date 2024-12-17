Bowles Leads Buccaneers To December Dominance

By: Greg D’Cruz – Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it four wins in a row, topping the Chargers 40-17 and boosting their record to 8-6 on the year.

Typically, when teams go deep in the playoffs, they are playing their best football in December. After their victory over the Chargers, Tampa Bay is now 6 and 1 in their last 7 December games dating back to last year.

They currently are undefeated on the road (5-0) in December. Ironically, their last December loss occurred at home on December 31st to those slimy Saints.

What is even more impressive is that they have had two different offensive coordinators, many new coaches (mostly on the offensive side) and plenty of new players.

The ONE constant through all of this has been Todd Bowles. His quiet confidence and no panic attitude has these players believing that they can beat anyone, anywhere ESPECIALLY in December.

The Buccaneers have three games remaining and after what we saw yesterday, does anyone think they can’t win them all?

Bowles, who always seems to be on the “hot seat” should finally get some credit for being a great leader and teacher of men. Winning December football games has become the norm around here so maybe we should thank the guy most responsible for leading the way.

