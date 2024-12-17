RANT SPORTS – Some skeptics have written about Netflix Christmas Day doubleheader and are concerned that it will be a success. Allow to assure you that after you unwrap your gifts and sit down to stream while eating your Christmas dinner Netflix will not disappoint you.

Netflix is sparing no expense for this day long production and making sure it becomes a tradition. They even have Beyoncé performing in her hometown of Houston at halftime of the Ravens-Houston nightcap.

The games are both top-quality contests

The doubleheader begins with the Super Bowl LVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET; followed by the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. All four teams are likely headed to the AFC Playoffs and there are two multiple MVP winners in Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes being showcased.

Add to the mix Pittsburgh’s quarterback Russell Wilson, a nine-time All Pro and winner a Super Bowl winner. Not to forget last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud of the Texans is a lovely holiday gift for the fans.

Concern by some critics over Netflix ability to produce a quality production

Steamers like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Prime Video are more than capable of producing top quality live broadcasts. Netflix has hired CBS and the NEP Group to handle the production of their Christmas Day NFL broadcasts.

It is no secret Amazon Prime Video; outstanding broadcast of Thursday Night Football is produced by NBC Sports the trucks and crew are supplied by NEP Productions. So, CBS taking the role of production partner makes a great deal of sense and is a smart move by Netflix.

CBS will receive payment from Netflix, along with on-air promotion for their shows during the doubleheader. Meanwhile, NEP, one of the world’s leading production companies, will provide the trucks and crews for the broadcasts.

CBS will also benefit because when a game is streamed or carried only on cable the league requires a local broadcaster air the game on free local TV. So, CBS stations in Baltimore, Houston, Kansas City and Pittsburgh will get the big Christmas Day ratings.

CBS Sports CEO David Berson was clear that it was a no brainer when he spoke to Netflix about handling the production for Christmas Day.

At media gathering Benson said he was not concerned about working with the streamer.

“I actually said, ‘Welcome to the party!’” “Is so powerful that if more entities continue to prop it up, it’s going to benefit everyone. I firmly believe that. We’re still the home of the AFC. We have half the games on Sunday afternoons. We have 100 games. We’re really well-positioned. They’re doing two games on one day. And if it generates more interest, great. As for us deciding to do that, the NFL and Netflix are longstanding partners. We have great relationships with both of them. The fact that we were able to work something out with them and truly have a win-win-win deal is great.”

The great talent debate

Now that we have the production question answered let’s look at the great talent debate. Netflix worked with the NFL to put together a group of top talent for the Christmas Day doubleheader. Netflix executives spoke to all of the NFL partners about the people who could be on their broadcast.

We know that FOX was a no on Tom Brady but there was plenty of quality of talent to join the party.

Some of the old school media critics missed the memo where networks have helped cross promoted their media partners in all sports. It happens in the NBA, NFL, , NHL, MLS and college in 2024, plus no one cares because it helps everyone. Fans know where to watch the games and both the networks as well as the leagues benefit from the working together.

Networks are of course competitive but there is also a great deal more working together and it will only be increasing in the coming years. So, calm down and enjoy the games and don’t stress if you see an ESPN person on the same set as an analyst from FOX.

Now let’s look at the talent Netflix has for Christmas Day

Starting early with live pregame show from NFL Network’s studios in Los Angeles and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at 11a.m ET

Los Angeles pregame show hosts include:

Kay Adams, anchor and host of Up & Adams

Mina Kimes., ESPN host

Drew Brees, former Super Bowl-winning quarterback

Robert Griffin III, former NFL quarterback

Manti Te’o, former NFL linebacker and NFL Network analyst

Mina Kimes, NFL analyst at ESPN

International studio team will be Drew Brees and NFL Red Zone host Scott Hanson

Pittsburgh pregame show hosts include:

Laura Rutledge, host at ESPN Devin McCourty, NFL analyst at NBC Jason McCourty, NFL analyst at ESPN and CBS Spots Additionally, comedian Bert Kreischer joins NFL Christmas Gameday as a tailgate correspondent, and comedian Nate Bargatze will also provide special guest commentary.



Spending Christmas Day with the Eagles

The play-by-play duties will be handled by the Eagle family. Father Ian) will be in Pittsburgh for the Steelers vs. Chiefs game, accompanied by an all-CBS crew in the booth. Analysts Nate Burleson, a former NFL wide receiver and analyst on the NFL Today. Additionally, from CBS former All-Pro defensive lineman J.J. Watt will join the booth and his brother T.J. will be down on the field with the Steelers.

The sideline crew in Pittsburgh are CBS Sports sideline reporter Melanie Collins and NFL Network senior national reporter Stacey Dales.

Son, Noah from NBC Sports will handle the play-by-play in Houston, joined by FOX analyst Greg Olsen in the booth. The sidelines will be covered by NFL Network regulars Jamie Erdahl and Steve Wyche, the chief national reporter for the network.

The Tyson vs, Jake Paul buffering issues – won’t be a problem this time

The Nov. 15th fight card on Netflix between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul did have about 85,000 buffering issues for some viewers. But when you have a worldwide streaming audience as large as 60 million people that is going to be an issue.

Netflix worldwide has over 280 million subscribers and there could always be problems.

Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix is well aware of what is at stake and he along with the tech team are working overtime to make sure all goes well. He knows that many will be watching on Christmas Day and he doesn’t want to be the Grinch.