Liverpool leads way heading into festive fixtures

RANT Sports – Christmas is just around the corner and so is the English Premier League’s most exciting period of the year. Liverpool still stand at the top of the table before Matchday 16 as Arne Slot enjoys probably the best season start of his career.

At the other end of the table, newly promoted sides Ipswich Town and Southampton struggle to meet ends alongside seasoned veterans Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester City and Arsenal are struggling, as both clubs try to fix their slip-ups to gain better traction in the title race.

As the festivities draw closer, we have listed down the six most important and unmissable fixtures from Matchdays 18 and 19.

6. Brentford vs Arsenal​

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is doing well like every season but ‘well’ isn’t enough for the Gunners to secure the title. There have been multiple slip-ups this season from the Londoners. But they still stand third in the Premier League thanks to Manchester City.

Brentford on the other hand are exceeding expectations as they finished just two spots above the relegation zone last season. They stand ninth at the moment and will be facing tough opponents before they finally welcome Arsenal at the Gtech on the first day of the new year.

Arteta’s men have had a bad away day form as they have won only one away game out of four in the Premier League this November. As both teams clash with different objectives, this will definitely be the game to watch on 1st January.

5. Chelsea vs Fulham​

A London derby on the day after Christmas, what more could you ask for? Chelsea is taking advantage of Arsenal and City’s form to the fullest whereas Fulham is hovering mid-table as the Cottagers brace for a challenging end to 2024.

Fulham face both table toppers Liverpool and bottom dwellers Southampton before facing the Blues at Stamford Bridge. An intense matchday is confirmed as the Cottagers will want to end the year on a good note after losing points to the Reds.

Winning against Southampton will only even out Fulham’s loss at Anfield. Only points are not at stake as a derby means local pride will take the front foot for the West London outfits. With two important factors on the line, this London derby will be the one to watch out for.

4. Leicester City vs Manchester City

As Manchester City continues to miss Rodri, the Foxes will want to take advantage of the Spaniard’s absence to sway away from the relegation zone. Leicester City will be confident as they haven’t failed to score at home in their last five games.

The Cityzens are facing a nightmare without Rodri as an inconsistent midfield has resulted in some mixed outcomes. Both the teams will play three games before facing each other including one just three days before the clash.

With a tight schedule ahead, both teams are expected to rotate their squads making the game unpredictable. If Leicester continue their home scoring record and Manchester City fail to make an impact, then a big upset is on the cards at the end of 2024.

3. Manchester City vs Everton

Another interesting clash on the day after Christmas as Manchester City welcome Merseyside outfit Everton at the Etihad. This one will be played just before the London derby so you’ll be able to enjoy both games without the dilemma of choosing one over another.

As mentioned earlier, City aren’t doing great without their midfield talisman Rodri. Everton on the other hand are fighting to stay away from the relegation zone at the 15th spot. The Toffees will also have two crucial fixtures before facing the Sky Blues on 26th December.

Everton face Arsenal and Liverpool on matchday 16th and 17th respectively. The results herewill have serious implications for how the Merseyside outfit will play at the Etihad. An intense clash is expected, so buckle your seats and just enjoy the show on the 26th.

2. Liverpool vs Leicester City

The 26th will start with Manchester City vs Everton, then a London derby, and finally ends with Liverpool taking on Leicester City at Anfield. Christmas’ most exciting gift this year is the Premier League fixtures on the day after.

This game will be a warmup for both teams before their final fixture of the year. The Reds are in immaculate form with one loss in the league this season. The Foxes on the other hand are struggling to find their footing in the English top flight after being relegated for a season.

Leicester isn’t doing well but their unpredictability might stir up some changes to the Premier League table. Liverpool still have five games to play this month as the calendar is tight at Anfield. Slot will hope that his players don’t give in to an intense end-of-the-year.

1. West Ham vs Liverpool

Just three days later, Liverpool will find themselves in London hoping to finish the year on a three-point note. While West Ham will be back after playing three well-spaced fixtures, Liverpool will travel to the capital with four calendar-cramming clashes.

The Merseyside outfit recently got Alisson back as the goalkeeper was recovering from a hamstring injury. Liverpool is at full strength now but only time will tell what complications will a scrammed calendar bring.

West Ham standing 14th at the moment will be expecting to win back points after the Londoners clash against Bournemouth and Brighton. A win against Southampton is expected but the Hammers will want to balance the scales by narrowing a tired Liverpool at home.