Buccaneers Baker Mayfield’s Stellar 2024 Season Earns Ongoing Accolades

Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida – Throughout the offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield faced intense scrutiny from critics who doubted the team’s potential heading into the 2024 season.

Following a breakout 2023 campaign that earned him a Pro Bowl selection and a division title, skeptics wondered if Mayfield’s success was a fleeting phenomenon. However, Mayfield silenced his doubters by elevating his game to new heights in 2024.

Mayfield achieved impressive statistics in 2024, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, while also setting a new career-high with a 71.4% completion rate. Notably, despite his outstanding performance, he was overlooked for a Pro Bowl selection.

—

Although Mayfield has received limited accolades over the past two years, Pro Football Focus (PFF) has taken notice of his impressive performance. In their annual ranking of the top 101 players from the 2024 season, PFF slotted Mayfield at No. 63, recognizing him as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks alongside just six others.

“Under yet another new offensive play-caller, Mayfield earned an 85.9 overall grade this season, which represents a new career-high for him and ranked him sixth in the NFL. Including the postseason, his 43 passing touchdowns tied him for second-most in the league. His signature performance came in Week 18 with an NFC South title on the line, as he posted a career-best 94.8 overall grade.”

This ranking serves as a well-deserved acknowledgment of Mayfield’s skills, notably placing him ahead of fellow quarterback Jalen Hurts (91).

As he prepares to adapt to his third offensive coordinator in as many years, the spotlight will once again be on Mayfield to prove his consistency and replicate his success.

Fortunately, Josh Grizzard’s promotion from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator ensures a measure of continuity, which should facilitate a smoother transition.

After two consecutive Pro Bowl-caliber seasons, Mayfield has finally garnered recognition from the broader NFL community. Now, as the 2025 season approaches, all eyes will be on him, eagerly anticipating whether he can sustain his exceptional performance.

Given his impressive track record, it’s reasonable to expect that Mayfield and the Buccaneers will make another playoff appearance in 2025.

