Judge won’t grow beard, supportive of Yankees changing rule

Associated Press – New York Yankees star Aaron Judge supports the club’s decision to finally allow players to grow well-groomed beards, but don’t expect to see him with one anytime soon.

Judge said Saturday that he was shocked by the rule change but added that he has no plans to grow a beard, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

The Yankees announced Friday they were amending the decades-long policy that prohibits beards after conversations with current and former players.

“If this is something that’s going to stop us from winning games or stop us from getting a player or stop a certain guy from not performing their best, why would we put that in the way of what our ultimate goal is?” Judge said, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

The Yankees’ facial hair policy dated back to the early 1970s when George Steinbrenner purchased the franchise. Players weren’t permitted to have hair touching the collar of their jersey, and a mustache was the only acceptable facial hair.