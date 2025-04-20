Jonathan Aranda’s Walk-Off Homer Caps Rays Comeback Victory Over Yankees

Tampa, FL – Jonathan Aranda’s two run homer in the 10th inning gave the Tampa Bay Rays much needed 10-8 win over the New York Yankees.

Edwin Uceta (1-1, 5.40 ERA) picks up the win for the Rays who ends the teams four game losing streak. The Rays improve to 9-12 with the win.

Yoendrys Gomez (1-1, 2.57 ERA) takes the loss for New York as they fall to 13-8. It marks the Yankees first walk-off homer loss since September 3, 2004 against the Texas Rangers.

Kevin Cash admitted last night that frustration was creeping in. He reiterated that tonight noting that “There are guys that are frustrated in the clubhouse because we have not done what we are capable of offensively. Tonight we did some really good things.” The win was a much needed victory for the Rays. “I don’t know how many must win games your have in the month of April but it was starting to feel that way.” Cash said. “We needed to find a way to win.”

Aranda was involved in a violent collision with Ben Rortvedt on a pop fly that resulted in a trip to the clubhouse. “Thank god it was just a collision and I was able to continue.” Aranda said. “I just came to the locker room to stop the bleeding and change my uniform.”

Kevin Cash was relieved to see blood coming from the nose. “We were more worried about if he caught an elbow to the head or ground to the head.” He also said there was no point where he considered removing Aranda from the game.

It was the first walk-off homer of Aranda’s career and after the game, Kevin Cash complemented him on a veteran plate appearance. “Didn’t go up there looking to come out of his shoes first pitch. Took a curveball for a strike, laid off a fastball off the edge, and then was ready to hit and got ahold of his pitch.”

Aranda has hit safely in six straight starts going 10-for-23 (.435) with 2 doubles, three homers, and eight driven in. At the conclusion of today’s game he ranked third in the majors in average (.367), slugging percentage (.700), and OPS (1.135).

The Comeback:

The Rays entered the ninth inning trailing 8-4 and the Yankees summoned their closer Devin Williams from the bullpen. Williams retired Kameron Misner on a routine groundball to third for the first out. Jose Caballero followed with a hustle infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Oswaldo Cabrera and Ben Rortvedt followed with a walk.

Chandler Simpson, who earlier in the game just missed his first big league hit down the left field line, dropped a ground rule double driving in Caballero for his first big league hit and RBI. Simpson was hitless in his first four at-bats and that played into his approach in the ninth. “Fifth AB, don’t have a hit, first fastball I see I’m taking a rip at it. He said. “I’m glad I was able to find a gap, find a hole, I was glad I was able to keep the ball fair.”

After the game Simpson spoke of the emotions of being in the big leagues. “It’s been a long journey. Everybody works hard. You have to work hard to get to this point. Just a testament to all the hard work and all the resiliency that I’ve had to overcome in my career.”

The inning continued. Yandy Diaz then beat out infield single that plated Rortvedt from third. Manager Kevin Cash inserted Taylor Walls as a pinch runner with Brandon Lowe at the plate. Walls stole second and Lowe delivered a game tying two run singe.

In the top of the 10th inning Edwin Uceta allowed a single to Trent Grisham leading off the inning with the designated runner Anthony Volpe moving to third. Uceta struck out Cody Bellinger, Oswaldo Cabrera, and retired JC Escarra on a fly out to right.

Jonathan Aranda was the first hitter Yankee reliever Yoendrys Gomez faced and Aranda a 1-1 fastball and drove it over the fence in right for the win.

Aranda joins Kameron Misner in providing walk-off home runs. Misner delivered his on Opening Day to defeat the Colorado Rockies 3-2. The Rays have hit eight walk-off homers since the start of the 2023 season which is tied for the most in the majors with the New York Mets.

Shane Baz was not sharp on the afternoon working only 3.1-innings before departing with runners on first and second. Manuel Rodriguez came in to try and work out of the jam but hit Ben Rice with a pitch and allowed a 2-RBI single to Aaron Judge and a sacrifice fly to Austin Wells as the Yankees pushed their lead to 6-1. Baz final line was 3.1-innings pitched allowing five earned runs on four hits while walking four, hitting a batter, and striking out three.

Mason Englert worked two scoreless innings and Hunter Biggie and Mason Montgomery each added a scoreless frame. The Yankees were able to extend their lead to 8-4 in the ninth inning against Rays closer Pete Fairbanks.

Up Next For Rays:

The Rays and Yankees will conclude their four game series Sunday afternoon at George Steinbrenner Field. Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 4.91 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays while the Yankees counter with left-hander Max Fried (3-0, 1.88 ERA).