RBLR Bucs Podcast: 2023 Statistical Goals

On this episode of the RBLR Bucs Podcast the guys take a look at some statistical goals for the Pewter Pirates.

While we wait for preseason, we tackle the big topics of what success might look like.. statistically! We try to break down the biggest players and what we expect for this upcoming season. Also, some fun debate on a controversial food topic!

Follow, Like and Subscribe to the RBLR Sports Podcasts

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Twitter

Instagram

Faceboo

Check back here daily at Sports Talk Florida.