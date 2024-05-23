NCAA D-1 College Baseball: Florida State climb in final baseball Power 10 rankings

NCAA.COM – With conference tournaments starting up this week, here are the final Power 10 rankings of the 2024 college baseball season.

1. Tennessee (Previous: 1)

Tennessee stays at the top of the final Power 10 after a sweep over South Carolina to secure the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament this week and a share of the regular season title.

2. Kentucky (2)

Right behind the Vols is Kentucky. For only the second time in program history, the Wildcats claim a share of the SEC regular-season title.

3. Texas A&M (4)

We finally got to see Texas A&M and Arkansas in a great matchup where the Aggies had four homers and 14 runs on 15 hits in a run-rule win on Sunday to clinch the series.

4. Arkansas (3)

Despite Sunday’s loss, the Razorbacks finished the regular season as the SEC Western Division champions to claim the No. 2 seed at this week’s SEC tournament.

5. Oregon State (5)

Oregon State stays in the top-5 after an impressive outing vs. Arizona, outscoring the Wildcats 25-3 in the first two games before dropping the last game by a run.

6. North Carolina (6)

The Tar Heels stay put this week after clinching the ACC regular season title with a series win over Duke. UNC goes into tournament play as the No. 1 seed.

7. Clemson (9)

Clemson moves up a couple of spots after sweeping Boston College. The offense put up double-digit runs in all three games.

8. Florida State (10)

Ranking the last three was tough. With Florida State’s series win over Georgia Tech, the Noles and Georgia both finish the regular season with identical overall records (39-14) and hang in the Power 10 to end the season.

9. Georgia (7)

The Dawgs drop down a few spots after losing a home series to Florida. They’ll go into the SEC tournament as the No. 6 seed.

10. East Carolina (NR)

With Wake Forest out, swept by NC State, the Pirates move back into the rankings. Wake haas picked up quite a few losses — including two to ECU, who get a slight nod at No. 10.