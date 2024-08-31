FSU vs. BC breakdown with Carlos SME

The upcoming matchup between Florida State Seminoles and Boston College Eagles promises to be an exciting event. Here’s how fans can tune in:

Game Details

– Date: Monday, September 2

– Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

– Watch/Stream: ESPN

– Listen:

– Seminoles Radio Network

– SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast on Channel 84

Florida State vs. Boston College: Key Points

Season Opener:

Florida State kicked off their season internationally, battling Georgia Tech in Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland. They now return to host Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium on Labor Day night. Home Opener Record:

The Seminoles boast a strong history in home openers with a 59-18 (.766) record and have won their first home game in each of the last two seasons. ACC Dominance:

As the defending ACC champions, Florida State topped the 2024 ACC preseason poll. The team’s storied history includes 16 ACC championships and 10 undefeated ACC seasons since 1992, both leading in the conference during that period. Home and Road Streaks:

Florida State has won nine straight home games, the fifth-longest active streak nationally. Additionally, they have seven consecutive road victories, also ranking fifth in the country. Winning Statistics:

Since 2022, Florida State has achieved a 23-5 record. Their 23 wins and 82.1 winning percentage are the best in the ACC, with the win total ranked fourth nationally and the winning percentage sixth. Recent Performance:

Florida State is the only ACC team to achieve double-digit wins in both 2022 and 2023, joining a select group of 12 teams nationally. Week 0 Stats:

In Week 0, FSU led in completion percentage (70.4%) and fourth-down conversions (2) among the six FBS teams that played. They were also the only team to successfully convert a fourth-down attempt. Defensive Strength:

Continuing their defensive prowess from last season, FSU limited their Week 0 opponent to 146 passing yards. Last season, they led the nation in multiple defensive metrics, including opponent completion percentage (48.3%), pass breakups (80), passes defended (90), and passes defended per game (6.43). Offensive Line Experience:

The Seminoles’ offensive line is the most experienced in the nation, with 355 collegiate games played and 215 starts. Key returning players include All-ACC offensive tackle Darius Washington, center Maurice Smith, and tackle Jeremiah Byers, who helped make FSU the highest-scoring offense in the ACC for two consecutive years. Players of the Week:

Two Seminoles earned ACC Player of the Week honors after Week 0. Shyheim Brown was recognized as Defensive Back of the Week with a career-high 13 tackles, the highest total for an FSU defensive back since 2021. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was named Specialist of the Week, scoring seven points, including a career-long 59-yard field goal that set ACC records. Returning Talent:

FSU brings back 73 players from last year’s ACC championship squad, featuring nine All-ACC honorees, two All-Americans, and the ACC Championship Game MVP. Consistent Coaching Staff:

All 11 on-field coaches from last season return, marking the second time in Mike Norvell’s tenure that his coaching staff has remained unchanged for multiple seasons. Eight of the 10 assistant coaches have been with the program since Norvell’s first season in 2020.

For fans looking to catch the action, tune in to ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday, September 2, or listen via the Seminoles Radio Network or SiriusXM.

