Kentucky Derby recap with Let’em Run

Let’em Run Review and Preview: Kentucky Derby Day Reflections and Gulfstream Challenges Ahead

The first Saturday in May never fails to deliver drama, and this year’s Kentucky Derby Day was no exception. From the slop-soaked track to some thrilling finishes, it was a day of highs and lows for the Let’em Run crew. While we hit on two of the six races we covered, those victories brought solid returns and keep us motivated to keep grinding for better.

Here’s a recap of how we fared on May 3rd, and what to watch for as we head into May 10th at Gulfstream Park.

Kentucky Derby Day Recap – May 3, 2025

Race 7 – Think Big, Think Win

We started the day strong with a winner in Race 7, as #7 Think Big came through for us, returning $6.84 to win. A solid way to get things going on a tricky day.

Races 8–10 – Close, But No Cigar

Our selections in these mid-card races produced some place and show finishes, but we couldn’t quite land the winners. Sometimes the toughest part of the game is knowing you were close — but not close enough.

Race 11 – Home Run Hit

This was the highlight of the day. Our top selections came through big in Race 11.

#10 Spirit of St. Louis won and paid $8.24

won and paid #9 Mercante finished second and returned $11.28

finished second and returned The exacta hit for a whopping $115.34

If you followed us here, you ended the undercard in style.

Kentucky Derby – A Tough Break

The Run for the Roses is always a spectacle, and this year was no different. We were on #3 Final Gambit, who got slammed out of the gate and found himself dead last early. Credit to the horse — he rallied strongly to finish 4th, just behind three of the top favorites.

It wasn’t the win we hoped for, but a better break could’ve changed everything. It’s horse racing — sometimes, that’s how it goes.

Looking Ahead – May 10 at Gulfstream Park

This weekend, we return our focus to Gulfstream Park, where the Late Pick 5 (Races 6–10) presents a serious handicapping challenge — and opportunity. The sequence includes two intriguing juvenile stakes races sprinting on turf, and several full fields that will demand sharp reads and a bit of luck.

If Gulfstream announces a Mandatory Payout for the Rainbow Pick 6, starting in Race 5, we’ll break that down in a special update — stay tuned.

Tune In: One Horse Wonder & Our Weekly Podcast

Don’t miss our “One Horse Wonder” segment this Thursday at 8PM, where we spotlight one under-the-radar runner we think could make waves.

And be sure to catch our full Let’em Run Podcast for deeper analysis, interviews, and our full Gulfstream ticket strategy.

Final Thoughts

We’re always striving to improve. Two wins from six races isn’t where we want to be — but the winners we did land proved the process works when it clicks. As always, we appreciate everyone riding with us. Let’s build off the momentum and crack the Gulfstream puzzle this weekend.

Let ‘em run — and let’s cash some tickets.