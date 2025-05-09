Let ’em Run Gulfstream Park Late P5 Analysis

Gulfstream Park Saturday, May 10th | Post Time: 3:30 EST | All times Eastern

This Late Pick 5 sequence at Gulfstream Park is the kind of card bettors dream about — tricky, full of upside, and loaded with stakes-quality juveniles and under-the-radar form reversals. With two stakes races to bookend the sequence, and a mix of turf, dirt, and synthetic to navigate, this is a golden opportunity to separate from the chalk players.

Expect chaos early with first-time starters in both the opener and closer. But if you can survive the scramble, there’s a real shot to cash something juicy. Let’s dig in.

Gulfstream Race 6 – 3:30 EST | 5 Furlongs (Turf) | The Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies Stakes | $100K

Intriguing start to a very perplexing, but potentially profitable P5

➡️ Eight 1st-time starters in this Stakes race

#11 Kitty Cleo (IRE) – 6-1

Todd Pletcher steals Edgar Zayas for this one, so Saffie Joseph Jr. turns to Francisco Arrieta — not a bad switch, considering they’re clicking at 56% together. A strong Tomlinson Turf rating of 419 sweetens the play.

This $1.385M filly is bred to be special. Workouts have been sharp, and Jose Morelos gets the call.

One of just three rides today for Luis Saez, and he sticks aboard after this filly won first out in the slop. Turf drill on 4/18 pops.

Race 7 – 4:05 EST | 7 Furlongs (Dirt) | Maiden Special Weight $56K

#6 Humor Me Brother – 9-5

Professional effort last out in a key race ; now stretches out a bit more with Emisael Jaramillo taking over. Prime Power and 76 Beyer make him the one to beat.

Stumbled out of the gate last time but showed real promise. Gustavo Delgado (38% at Gulfstream) and Edwin Gonzalez look for a rebound.

Another Saffie Joseph/Arrieta runner — could be sitting on a monster second effort based on strong works.

Race 8 – 4:37 EST | 1 Mile 70 Yards (Synthetic) | Claiming $10K

#7 Light Fury – 7-2

Second time with Carlos David , who wins at a 30% clip. Form has been spotty, but if synthetic is playing to speed, watch out.

A total toss last time, but back form fits. If he bounces back, he’ll be in the mix at a price.

Edgar Zayas takes the mount for the first time — big “if” here, but worth using in deeper tickets.

Race 9 – 5:09 EST | 1 Mile (Turf) | Optional Claiming $62K

#3 Do Gooder – 5-2

Likely single in all horizontal bets. Since switching to turf, this filly’s been a new animal. Jose Morelos stays aboard, and trainer Jena Antonucci is catching fire.

Longshot appeal. Leonel Reyes rode this one well last out on dirt; if she handles the grass, she could shock.

Race 10 – 5:39 EST | 5 Furlongs (Turf) | The Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes | $100K

➡️ Another wild stakes race with nine first-time starters

➡️ Our friends are all over #2 “Beers on Me” — you’ll hear that name Saturday

#6 Fuzzy Stare – 5-2

Wesley Ward ships in and hits at 41% with 2-year-olds , 31% with debut runners . Add Emisael Jaramillo to the mix and you’ve got a live one.

The only runner with a win already. Patrick Biancone + Luis Saez is a reliable combo. Strong final turf work.

Tough outside post but blazing 4/11 workout and Francisco Arrieta give this one a shot if he breaks sharp. Keep an eye on scratches that may help his trip.

