Red Bull in Trouble? Assessing the Team’s Struggles in 2025

Max Verstappen has been the best driver on the Formula 1 grid since 2021. During that time, he’s driven some of the most dominant cars in F1 history—none more so than 2023’s RB19, which was widely considered one of the fastest and most complete machines the sport has ever seen. But for the first time in years, Red Bull doesn’t appear to have the strongest car on the grid—or even one of the top two.

Verstappen’s Frustration Is Loud and Clear

Verstappen has been vocal about the RB20’s flaws. Over the course of the Miami Grand Prix, he didn’t mince words, calling the car “All over the shop” and stating bluntly, “The brakes are useless.” These aren’t isolated comments—throughout the season, Max has repeatedly questioned the car’s performance and development.

McLaren Leads the Way, While Red Bull Fights in the Pack

It’s become increasingly clear that McLaren currently holds the fastest overall package. Below them, the pecking order is a toss-up. Mercedes and Red Bull have each had strong weekends but haven’t locked themselves in as the clear second-best team. At times, both have looked well off the pace.

Ferrari, for its part, has had a rough start to the season—worthy of its own breakdown in a separate piece.

A Shakeup in the Second Seat

Red Bull’s inconsistency extends to its driver lineup. New Zealander Liam Lawson started the season in the second car but was replaced after just two races. Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda, a fan favorite, was promoted from the sister team, Racing Bulls.

Lawson’s stint showed the car wasn’t dominant, but his results—running near the back—didn’t reflect the vehicle’s actual capabilities.

Tsunoda Brings Stability and Consistency

Tsunoda began the year strong at Racing Bulls, qualifying in the top 10 in both of his starts, including a fifth-place effort in the season opener. Since moving to the main Red Bull team, he’s added a layer of consistency that was previously lacking:

Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull Qualifying & Race Results:

Japan – Q: 14th / R: 12th

– Q: 14th / R: 12th Bahrain – Q: 10th / R: 9th

– Q: 10th / R: 9th Saudi Arabia – Q: 8th / R: DNF

– Q: 8th / R: DNF Miami – Q: 10th / R: 10th

Three consecutive Q3 appearances show that Yuki is settling in. Red Bull will now be expecting more from him—not just as a reliable second driver, but as a teammate who can consistently help gather Constructors’ points.

There Are Still Positives to Build From for Red Bull

Despite a bumpy start, Red Bull hasn’t lost its edge entirely. In Miami, the RB20 showed elite straight-line speed. When assisted by DRS, it looked like the fastest car on the track—a promising sign that the team’s raw power is still there.

That kind of performance gives Red Bull something to build on, especially with Verstappen pushing relentlessly behind the scenes for improvements.

So Where Is the Red Bull Car At Right Now?

The short answer? Somewhere between second and fourth in the pecking order.

In Bahrain, it might have been the fourth-fastest car on the grid. But with Verstappen in the cockpit—arguably the best driver in the world—it often punches above its weight. His qualifying laps and race performances continue to mask some of the team’s real limitations.

Development Will Decide the Season

If Red Bull wants to defend its titles and remain a serious player in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships, it needs to upgrade quickly. Verstappen can only carry so much of the load himself.

Both Max and Yuki will be hoping for improved balance, better braking, and more grip to bring this car closer to its 2023 counterpart. Otherwise, 2024 may become a year of missed opportunities—even with the best driver in the sport.