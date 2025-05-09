Vance To 2026 World Cup Tourists Go Home After The Matches



What a strange message to people spending tourism money.

When the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup was awarded to the United States, Canada and Mexico, the FIFA brass probably was dreaming of lots of dollars, loonies and pesos. FIFA probably sold the three countries on the thought of having millions of international visitors attending the matches and spending money on the games, in hotels, in restaurants and at other cultural venues. The various cities and states and countries who will be hosting the contests are paying a lot of money for that right. Those cities, states and yes, the United States, Canada and Mexico need the tourists and there probably will be no problems for tourists in Canada and Mexico but there could be a problem in America.

With the President of FIFA, the governing body of international football or soccer, Gianni Infantino attending a White House ceremony within earshot, Vice President J. D. Vance said. “We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the game. But when the time is up, they’ll have to go home. Otherwise, they’ll have to talk to Secretary Noem.” Kristi Noem is the United States Secretary of Homeland Security. That is quite the message that Vance gave to Infantino. There are sixteen cities or markets hosting the 2026 World Cup matches. Mexico will get three contests, while Canada gets two, one in Toronto, which is the economic capital of Canada, and one in Vancouver, which is Canada’s gateway to Asia. Eleven American cities will host contests, Santa Clara, California, Los Angeles, Seattle, Arlington, Texas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Foxboro, Massachusetts, Miami, Philadelphia and the championship game scheduled for East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19th, 2026. FIFA has not faced a situation before where one of the host countries has started a trade war against its two nation partners. It’s the World Cup 2026.

