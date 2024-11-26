The NFL Wants To Play More International Games

Spain will be added to the rotation of international games.

It seems that in the world of the National Football League that every little tidbit of information emanating from the league’s Manhattan headquarters or elsewhere is treated with the utmost urgency and subjected to scholarly discussions. There are five major men’s leagues in the United States, there is a women’s basketball league that is gaining respect and there are other women’s leagues evolving. There are tennis and golf tours and one thing all the leagues have in common. Not every game is played in North America. But somehow, when it comes to the NFL, the media seems to treat the fact that the NFL is playing games in Europe as a big deal. What is a big deal is the NFL’s inability to get a game played in China over the past two decades. While the NBA is playing in Mexico City or in Paris with no fanfare and Major League Baseball has games in Asia or in Europe and the National Hockey League has games in Finland or Germany, the NFL is struggling to find a niche on the world stage.



The NFL finished its European tour and is looking to increase its global presence in 2025. If stadium renovations are done in Mexico City, the NFL will play a game in Mexico. There will be a schedule of games in London as well as a Madrid game. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league wants eight international games next year. Goodell expects to return to Germany and to Brazil and maybe play a game in Dublin, Ireland which has hosted college football games. “If that totals eight, then that’s what we’re shooting for,” he said. “We’re looking forward to next year.” The NFL is not really looking to develop football players in those countries but the markets are ripe for NFL merchandise.

