FSU Football Looking Sharp with This Wide Receiver Group

Wide Receivers Poised for a Standout Season

As the 2024 Florida State football season inches closer, the anticipation for the Seminoles’ opener against Georgia Tech in Ireland builds. A spotlight on this year’s squad reveals a wide receiver group brimming with potential, despite some key departures to the NFL.

In 2023, the Seminoles showcased a formidable wide receiver lineup. Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson combined for impressive stats—91 catches, 1,305 yards, and 13 touchdowns. With their talents now gracing the NFL, the team will look to others to step into those vital roles, particularly Ja’khi Douglas, who returns with the most catches at 14 from last season.

Noteworthy Addition

Senior Malik Benson (Transfer from Alabama)

– 2023 Stats: 13 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown

Malik Benson arrives at Florida State with high expectations. The Lansing, Kansas native transferred from Alabama, where he struggled to replicate his junior college success, despite being the #1 overall junior college recruit in 2023. Benson’s two seasons at Hutchinson Community College were nothing short of spectacular, with 2,152 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

Upon his arrival at FSU, Benson quickly showcased his skills, forming a strong connection with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei during spring practices. Although he suffered a foot injury in the Spring Showcase, Benson is slated to be ready for the season opener. If he can stay healthy, FSU might have found their WR1 for the season.

Returning Talent

Redshirt Senior Ja’khi Douglas

– 2023 Stats: 14 catches for 243 yards, eight carries for 46 yards

Douglas might not have racked up an impressive number of receptions last season, but he has consistently delivered in high-pressure situations. FSU will rely on him to step up and take on a larger role in the passing game this year.

Redshirt Senior Kentron Poitier

– 2023 Stats: Six catches for 136 yards

For Poitier, the 2024 season is crucial. Known for making difficult catches look easy and then dropping simpler ones, consistency has been his challenge. FSU needs one of its senior receivers to emerge, and Poitier has the potential to be that player, despite not standing out in spring practices.

Redshirt Senior Deuce Spann

– 2023 Stats: One catch for 23 yards, five carries for 18 yards, two completions for 24 yards, nine kick returns for 277 yards, and one touchdown

Spann is a versatile player, making his mark mostly in the return game with memorable plays like a 99-yard touchdown return against Duke. While he may not produce large receiving stats, his ability to keep defenses on their toes with trick plays remains a valuable asset.

Redshirt Senior Darion Williamson

– 2023 Stats: Nine catches for 127 yards and one touchdown

Injuries have hampered Williamson’s career, but when healthy, he has shown promise. Another tall, strong receiver, he’s someone FSU hopes will make a significant impact this season.

Sophomore Hykeem Williams

– 2023 Stats: Five catches for 80 yards and one touchdown

Williams is arguably the most talented receiver on the roster. Despite some injuries, he has shown flashes of brilliance, like his touchdown catch against Syracuse. If he continues to develop and stay healthy, Williams could claim a starting spot by the season’s end.

Sophomore Destyn Hill

– 2023 Stats: Six catches for 87 yards

Unfortunately, Hill will miss the 2024 season due to injury, which leaves a gap FSU will need to fill.

Fresh Faces

Redshirt Freshman Jalen Brown (Transfer from LSU)

After redshirting at LSU with limited appearances, Brown brings his excellent speed to FSU. If he can quickly grasp the playbook, he has the potential to contribute significantly.

Freshmen Class

– Lawayne McCoy

– Elijah Moore

– BJ Gibson

– Camdon Frier

Among the incoming freshmen, Moore and McCoy are likely to see playing time based on their ability to learn the playbook swiftly. The others may get opportunities on special teams or in less critical game moments, with plans to preserve their redshirts for the future.

As the countdown to the 2024 season continues, FSU’s wide receiver corps looks to blend experience with new talent. If these players can rise to the occasion, the Seminoles’ offense could be a force to be reckoned with.