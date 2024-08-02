Snead and Tua let bygones be bygones as The Miami Dolphins get ready to start their season!!

In his inaugural practice with the Miami Dolphins, Willie Snead IV caught a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a one-on-one drill. This on-field connection followed an important off-field discussion between the two players, stemming from Snead’s deleted tweet criticizing Tagovailoa during the Dolphins’ playoff loss in Kansas City.

Snead confronted the issue directly when he spoke to South Florida Sun-Sentinel reporter Chris Perkins after practice on Thursday. “Yeah, to be honest, like I was watching the game,” Snead admitted. “I’m a fan of the game, and I was rooting for the Dolphins that game. I wanted the Dolphins to get past the Chiefs. And I was emotional about it, and I tweeted something I probably shouldn’t have, and I regret it today, but me and Tua talked last night, working on a handshake, and we already completed one pass in one-on-ones, so we put that behind us. We kind of talked about it, and we’re moving on from it.”

Snead Looking to Help Tua Now

Officially joining the Dolphins on Wednesday, after the team signed him and released rookie defensive tackle Mario Kendricks to clear a roster spot, Snead is ready for this new chapter. Having spent the previous two years oscillating between the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Snead views this opportunity with enthusiasm.

“I’m just excited to be a Dolphin, man,” he expressed. “I’m a hometown kid. I’m from West Palm Beach, so it is a joy for me to be here and to put these colors on. So, I’m just here to work hard, to establish myself as a veteran and do everything I can to help this team take the next step to get to where the ultimate goal is.”

Wide receivers coach Wes Welker, who transitioned from the 49ers to join the Dolphins before Snead’s arrival, echoed these sentiments, demonstrating his familiarity and admiration for Snead’s game.

“I’ve been a big fan of Willie for a long time,” Welker shared. “And got a lot of respect for his game as far as his slot play and being able to get edges and be able to separate and get open. He’s been fun to watch over the years, and we’re happy to have him here and hopefully have him contribute in the same ways we’re asking a lot of these guys to contribute — in the run game, and then being able to separate and all those different things when it comes to man-to-man coverage and know to be as far as your spots against zone. He’s done that a lot throughout his career.”

Welker’s endorsement underscores the optimism surrounding Snead’s potential contributions. With bygones be bygones, both Snead and Tagovailoa are looking ahead to a promising season, solidifying a partnership they hope will drive the Miami Dolphins forward.