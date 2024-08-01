Marlins Vs Braves Start’s Tonight! Insights you NEED to know from Carlos SME

It’s game one of a four-game NL East series tonight between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. The Marlins have had a challenging season, struggling to a 40-68 record, which ranks them as the second-worst in the National League.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves: When & Where to Watch

Details for tonight’s matchup:

– Date: August 1, 2024

– Time: 7:20 pm ET

– Where to Watch: MLB Extra Innings

Miami Marlins: Season Struggles and Recent Trades

The Marlins were quite active during the trade deadline, offloading key players like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Bryan De La Cruz, Josh Bell, and Tanner Scott. Despite a reshuffled roster, Miami has shown some fight, winning six of their last 10 games. Third baseman Jake Burger stands out with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs, while Nick Gordon adds eight home runs and 32 RBIs. Jesus Sanchez has also contributed with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs. Former first-round pick Max Meyer will be the starting pitcher tonight, with a record of 2-0 and a 3.00 ERA.

Atlanta Braves: Injuries and Performance

Holding a 58-49 record, the Braves currently lead the NL Wildcard and are trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by 6.5 games in the NL East. Injuries have been a setback for Atlanta, losing key players like Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season. Despite this, the Braves managed to win their last two games against the Milwaukee Brewers and aim to extend their streak tonight. Marcell Ozuna boasts a stellar season with 31 home runs and 84 RBIs. First baseman Matt Olson, who hit two home runs in the previous game, has 17 home runs and 50 RBIs this season. Ozzie Albies has also been solid with 93 hits. Veteran pitcher Charlie Morton will start tonight’s game, sporting a record of 5-6 with a 4.16 ERA.

Key Betting Insights for the Series

When analyzing the matchup, several factors stand out that could shape your betting strategy:

Marlins’ Lineup vs. Morton: Miami’s current lineup has struggled against Charlie Morton, batting just .140 over 40 combined at-bats. Morton also performs better at home, posting a 3.32 ERA versus a 5.14 ERA on the road. Atlanta’s Motivation: This series is crucial for the Braves as they aim to close the gap with the Phillies in the division. They’ve shown resilience despite injuries, and their recent performance against the Brewers suggests they can maintain momentum..

Keep these insights in mind as you navigate this exciting series between the Marlins and the Braves.