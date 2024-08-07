Rays vs Cardinals Insights for Game 2 with Carlos SME

Game Breakdown: Cardinals vs. Rays

On Wednesday evening, the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at the illustrious Busch Stadium. Fans can catch all the action at 7:45 PM ET on BSMW. With Alec Burleson on the Cardinals’ side and Yandy Díaz representing the Rays, you can expect some fireworks at the plate.

From a betting perspective, the odds paint an interesting picture. The Cardinals are slight favorites with a -119 moneyline, while the Rays are underdogs at +100. The run line leans towards the Cardinals at -1.5, with a run total set at 7.5. Here’s a detailed look into the betting breakdown and stats.

Cardinals’ Recent Betting Trends

The Cardinals have maintained a modest success rate when playing as favorites, winning 52.6% of the games in that role. In games where they were favored by at least -119, they’ve managed a balanced 23-23 record. The current moneyline translates to a 54.3% implied win probability for the Cardinals.

Recent stats indicate that the Cardinals have a mixed bag of recent performances:

– Record: 2-1 as moneyline favorites over the last 10 games.

– Total games: The Cardinals’ games went over the total six times in their last 10 outings.

– Against the spread (ATS): They’ve covered 4 out of 10 games.

The Cardinals’ player performances have been a crucial factor. Alec Burleson leads the team with 19 homers and 64 RBIs, ranking him 28th and 29th in the majors respectively. Brendan Donovan and Masyn Winn have also been notable contributors with Donovan batting .265 and Winn hitting .280.

Rays’ Recent Betting Trends

The Rays have been quite formidable as underdogs, grabbing wins in 49% of their 51 underdog games this season. They’re 15-18 when sportsbooks list them at +100 or worse. The matchup odds suggest a 50% chance for the Rays.

Here’s a glance at the Rays’ recent betting outcomes:

– Record: The Rays are 4-2 as underdogs in their last 6 matchups.

– Total games: They’ve gone over the total in 3 of their last 10 games.

– Against the spread (ATS): The Rays boast an impressive 9-1 ATS record over their past 10 games.

Yandy Díaz has been a standout with a .275 batting average, while Christopher Morel packs power with 20 home runs and 53 RBIs. Not to be outdone, Brandon Lowe and Jose Caballero both contribute significant stats with notable HR and RBI counts.

Betting Insights: SME’s 3

Here’s where it gets interesting for bettors. Check out these betting insights:

Run Line Value : The Cardinals’ recent 4-6 record against the spread suggests cautious betting on them covering the -1.5 run line.

: The Cardinals’ recent 4-6 record against the spread suggests cautious betting on them covering the -1.5 run line. Total Runs Consideration : Given both teams have been involved in high-scoring games recently (Cardinals going over 6 out of 10 times), the over on 7.5 looks favorable.

: Given both teams have been involved in high-scoring games recently (Cardinals going over 6 out of 10 times), the over on 7.5 looks favorable. Underdog Potential: With the Rays’ strong ATS performance (9-1 over the last 10) and winning underdog record, they present a noteworthy value bet at +100.

Use these insights to your advantage and enjoy the game!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn